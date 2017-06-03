Storm has no answers for Minnesota, which improves to 7-0.

If the Storm considered itself an early championship contender and wondered where it stacked up against the best in the WNBA, the Minnesota Lynx delivered a painful message: You’re not ready.

Within minutes the early-season showdown between two of the hottest teams in the league dissolved into a Saturday night massacre as the Lynx beat the Storm in every way imaginable during a deflating 100-77 loss that snapped Seattle’s four-game winning streak.

Crystal Langhorne scored first, which was one of the few moments the KeyArena crowd of 7,576 had reason to cheer.

However, the lead didn’t last long and from there the game was all Minnesota.

The Lynx raced out to a 20-9 lead after draining 8 of 9 field goals and limiting Seattle to 3-of-8 shooting. The Storm never recovered and had no answer for a Minnesota team that starts five all-stars.

In particular, Seattle had trouble with the tandem of Lindsey Whalen and Sylvia Fowles.

Whalen, 35, routinely blew past Sue Bird, 36, in a battle between the WNBA’s oldest and most decorated point guards. Whalen scored 11 of her 19 points in the first quarter for Minnesota, which led 32-21.

Fowles took over in the second quarter while scoring 18 of her 26 points to carry the Lynx to a 64-39 halftime lead.

At the break, Minnesota had more offensive rebounds (8) than the Storm had rebounds (7), which illustrates the difficulty Seattle had inside.

Seattle, which trailed by 29 points (86-57) after Natasha Howard drained a free throw following a flagrant foul on Ramu Tokashiki, began the fourth quarter behind 86-61.

Alysha Clark put a brief scare into Minnesota with consecutive layups that cut the Storm’s deficit to 86-67 early in the final period.

However, the Lynx answered with a pair of baskets, including a long jumper from Seimone Augustus that put it ahead 90-67 and ended Seattle’s comeback attempt.

Rebekkah Brunson scored 21 points for Minnesota, which improved to 7-0 and remains the only unbeaten team in the WNBA.

Meanwhile, Seattle (4-2) received 16 points from Clark and Langhorne. Breanna Stewart had 14 points on 5-for-16 shooting and Jewell Loyd converted 4 of 10 shots for 10 points.

Bird finished with nine assists and eight points.

It was the most points Seattle has surrendered since an 102-69 loss to Los Angeles on May 26, 2013.