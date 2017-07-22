Storm forward Breanna Stewart, a reserve for the West, finished with nine points, six assists and six rebounds. Bird added eight points with her record number of dimes.

A star-studded Western Conference team pulled away in the second half and subdued a youthful East squad for a 130-121 victory in the 2017 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday at KeyArena.

In the final minutes, Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore stole the ball from Atlanta Dream guard Tiffany Hayes and drained a three-pointer to clinch the win and her second straight MVP award.

Moore finished with a team-high 23 points, including five 3-pointers and Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike had 22.

The West received 13 points from Los Angeles forward Candace Parker. Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi and Minnesota forward Rebekkah Brunson each had 12 and Los Angeles guard Chelsea Gray 11.

Storm forward Breanna Stewart, a reserve for the West, finished with nine points, six assists and six rebounds. Meanwhile, Seattle’s Sue Bird had eight points and an All-Star game record 11 assists in her record-tying 10th appearance. Before the game, she was greeted with a raucous ovation from the home crowd.

Connecticut Sun center Jonquel Jones scored a game-high 24 points, including a crowd-pleasing dunk in the final minutes, for an East team, which had eight first-time All-Stars.

Indiana’s Candice Dupree, Atlanta’s Layshia Clarendon and Chicago’s Allie Quigley — who also won the 3-point contest at halftime — each had 14 for the East.

At the half, the score was knotted at 64-64 before the West outscored the East 32-21 in the third period, which proved to be the difference in the outcome.

Both teams combined for 25 3-pointers and just six free throws in a relatively error-free game that included 20 turnovers.