NEW YORK – The Rio Olympics last year seemed to be a fitting closure to the USA Basketball careers of Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi.

The pair won their fourth straight Olympic gold medals and had one final run with their former UConn coach, Geno Auriemma. While neither player said in Rio that they were officially retiring from the American team, it sure felt like they had put on those U.S. jerseys for the final time.

But nearly a year later, the duo has left the door open to continuing their U.S. careers.

“If we’re both playing at a high level and feeling good and we’re asked to represent our country, it would be tough to say no,” point guard Bird, 36, said Sunday before scoring a season-best 21 points for the Storm in a 94-86 WNBA loss to the Liberty in New York. “It’s something as a young player you work your whole life for. To have that opportunity would be amazing, but a lot can happen between now and then. It will be fun to joke about between now and then.”

That seemingly straightforward answer came after Taurasi, who is 35, joked last week that all questions about the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo should be asked of Bird.

“As long as I’m playing at a high level, and I deserve to be out there, then I’ll always put that USA jersey on,” Taurasi said when her Phoenix team visited New York. “There’s nothing better than that, no matter how many times you’ve done it.”

Both are playing extremely well this season. Bird is leading the WNBA with 8.1 assists a game — the best in her career. Taurasi is seventh in the league in scoring at 18.6 points.

They might both get a chance to put on a U.S. jersey before the Olympics, as the FIBA World Cup is played next year in Spain.

“It’s just year to year. The reason I’m so hesitant is because my last four years have been unique in that I was on a little bit of a downward spiral,” Bird said. “Through a variety of different things, I was able to turn it around. You don’t necessarily hear a 35-year-old doing that.

“I’m hesitant because I know what could be. The best way to achieve any goal is to think long term and go back to the short term. I’m really in the short term.”

The U.S. only had three primary guards on its Olympic roster in 2016: Taurasi, Bird and Lindsay Whalen. All of whom will be approaching 40 by the Tokyo Games.

“If it comes down to it and the team needs me in whatever capacity, I’d oblige,” Bird said. “I don’t think if you’re asked to represent your country, you say no to them.”

Both Bird and Taurasi have talked to national-team director Carol Callan about the future of the program. They plan to have more conversations with her and coach Dawn Staley, who replaced Auriemma.

Taurasi said she would like to see what direction USA Basketball wants to take.

“A lot of things can change. A lot of things can come up,” she said. “I take it day by day. And when it’s time to make a commitment, then I will. That’s going to be a big decision in how they go forward with the worlds and Tokyo.”