Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart, the two Storm representatives in the All-Star Game, helped lead the Western Conference to a 130-121 win.

The announcer didn’t have time to finish Sue Bird’s identifier during player introductions before the Seattle crowd erupted.

By the time he said, “10th,” the first part of Bird’s description — the fact that she was playing in her 10th WNBA All-Star Game — the fans’ roar overpowered the loudspeaker, making it nearly impossible to hear Bird’s name.

Bird said she “got a little bit of a chill” and was just trying to soak in the moment. She’s used to playing in KeyArena, but she’s usually not in front of more than 15,000 fans at a game that features the best athletes in the league.

“During the introductions, you felt that vibe, especially when Sue came down and they gave her a standing ovation for five minutes,” said the Phoenix Mercury’s Diana Taurasi, who played with Bird at the University of Connecticut. “You felt that energy.”

Bird and Breanna Stewart, the two Storm representatives in the All-Star Game, helped lead the Western Conference to a 130-121 win, and the two athletes from the Storm got “some extra love” from the crowd, Bird said.

Even when Bird or Stewart appeared on the screen during pregame highlight videos, they were greeted by applause.

Stewart finished with nine points, and Bird recorded eight, along with her game-high 11 assists, which was an All-Star Game record.

In the second quarter, Bird passed the ball to Stewart for an easy layup, a seemingly perfect moment for the Storm duo representing the West — so perfect the crowd started cheering before the ball fell through the basket. And then, Stewart missed.

“When I catch my breath, I have some words for you,” Stewart said Bird jokingly told her.

Less than a minute later, the L.A. Sparks’ Candace Parker made a layup with an assist from Bird.

“At least Candace will make the layup,” Bird said to Stewart on the court.

That’s what the game was meant to be — a playful exhibition for the league’s top players.

“We’re here to play a game and put on a show,” Bird said, “but we’re also having a good time.”

Three-point contest

For the first time since 2009, the WNBA All-Star Game featured a three-point contest during halftime, and Bird was one of five players who participated.

But even though Bird was part of the winning side in the day’s main event, she finished last during the halftime competition.

“I have no complaints (about the game), except the three-point contest,” Bird said. “I can complain about that. I was terrible.”

Bird, who has hit 42.9 percent of the three-pointers she’s attempted this year, was eliminated after the first round, while the Chicago Sky’s Allie Quigley won the competition.

“The three-point contest, regardless of winning or losing, I think it’s great,” Bird said. “I mean, it really makes you wonder why we haven’t had it for the last couple years.”