Seattle Storm's Sue Bird is hometown favorite to win WNBA's 3-Point Contest on Saturday at KeyArena.

Sue Bird, who makes her league record-tying 10th appearance in the WNBA All-Star Game, isn’t gunning to win the game’s coveted MVP award even though the hometown star would be a popular choice at KeyArena, which will host Saturday’s midseason classic.

However, winning Three-Point Contest is a different story.

“You don’t get into a contest like that not wanting to win,” said Bird, one of five participants in the long-distance competition that’ll take place during halftime of the All-Star Game.

The Seattle Storm point guard highlights a field that includes Minnesota’s Maya Moore, New York’s Sugar Rodgers, Connecticut’s Jasmine Thomas and Chicago’s Allie Quigley.

Bird, who is second on the WNBA’s career assist and poised to overtake leader Ticha Penicheiro, laughed when it was suggested that she should try to win the All-Star Game’s MVP trophy.

“To win that, you have to shoot a lot and I don’t even know how to gun,” she said smiling. “Be a gunner? Me? I don’t think I can do it. But I’ll go for whatever the assist record is.”

Bird will be forced to shoot – a lot – in the 3-point contest and she’s aiming to win.

“That should be fun and I’m looking forward to it,” Bird said. “I’m not making any predictions. We’ll see what happens.”

The WNBA is bringing back its 3-point contest for the first time since 2009 and the winner receives a $10,000 donation to a charity of her choice.

Thomas is arguably the favorite considering she’s third in the WNBA with a 45.8 three-point shooting percentage. Quigley (42.7) is fifth, Bird (42.0) eighth, Moore (40.2) 10th and Rodgers (35.8) 18th.

Players will have one minute to shoot from five locations around the three-point arc. Four racks contain four WNBA balls (each worth one point) and one “money” ball (worth two points).

The fifth station, which can be placed at any location, is a special “all money ball” rack, in which every ball is worth two points. The two competitors with the highest scores in the first round advance to the championship round.