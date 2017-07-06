Turnovers and rebounding bite the Storm in a 79-70 loss to New York, which opened a five-game homestand.

In the third quarter, Sami Whitcomb seemed to become the spark the Seattle Storm needed.

Whitcomb, who was scoreless to that point, scored eight points in the quarter. She brought the Storm within two of the New York Liberty, but that was the closest Seattle would come in the second half.

After spending nearly the entire first half ahead of the Liberty, the Storm lost 79-70 to New York on Thursday night at KeyArena, the beginning of a five-game homestand.

Storm coach Jenny Boucek said before the game that she thought her team had “turned a corner,” and Thursday’s matchup would be a quick way to find out. The Storm (7-9) has won just two of its last 10 games.

Before Thursday’s game, New York’s Tina Charles stood at third in the WNBA in scoring, averaging 19.6 points a game. In Seattle, she scored 29.

Breanna Stewart earned a double-double, and she had 20 points against the Liberty to follow her season-high 30 in the Storm’s 20-point win over the Dallas Wings on Saturday. She got off to a slow start on Thursday, going only 2 for 7 from the field in the first quarter. She had 12 points heading into halftime.

The Storm hit 37.5 percent from the field, and four Seattle players — Stewart, Whitcomb, Crystal Langhorne and Jewell Loyd — had at least 10 points. But the Storm also had 14 turnovers that resulted in 18 points.

Langhorne went 4 of 5 from the field in the first half and finished with 10 points.

New York (8-7) leads the league in rebounding, averaging 37.6 per game, and the team didn’t have any trouble against the Storm, finishing with 43 rebounds. The Storm notched 36 rebounds, led by Stewart’s 14.

Thursday’s game was the third and final time the Storm will play the Liberty in the regular season. This year’s previous two games between the Storm and the Liberty were decided by eight points or fewer, with Seattle winning one and New York winning the other.

The Storm will continue its homestand on Saturday against the L.A. Sparks, a team Seattle lost to earlier this season.