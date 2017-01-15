Storm standout Breanna Stewart is returning to the United States from China to rehab a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in her right knee. Stewart, last season’s rookie of the year, injured the knee last week while playing in the Chinese league.

WNBA

Storm’s Stewart has sprained ligament

Stewart, last season’s league rookie of the year, injured the knee last week while playing for Shanghai in the Chinese league. The 22-year-old said she won’t require surgery.

“It’s fine. It’s nothing major, but it’s still an issue, I guess,” Stewart told The Associated Press from Shanghai on Sunday. “It’s perfect timing at least. You don’t ever want to get injured. I had an MRI and it showed the PCL injury. The plan right now is to go back to the U.S. and do rehab and then come back for the playoffs.”

Her Chinese team finished second and the league’s playoffs begin in early February. The team is on break until the playoffs begin.

“We are in close communication with Breanna and the medical team overseeing her rehab,” Storm president/general manager Alisha Valavanis said. “Breanna has our ongoing support as she recovers.”

Free agency began Sunday and the Storm made forward Crystal Langhorne a core player, which is similar to an NFL player getting a franchise tag and means she will be staying in Seattle.

Langhorne, 30, averaged 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Storm last year.

Others who were made core players include Atlanta’s Angel McCoughtry, Phoenix’s DeWanna Bonner and Connecticut’s Camille Little.

Golf

Thomas triumphs in record fashion

Challenged only by the record book, Justin Thomas won the Sony Open with the lowest 72-hole score in PGA Tour history.

Thomas capped a tournament at Waialae in Honolulu that began with a round of 59 with his second straight victory. He two-putted for a birdie from 60 feet on the par-5 18th hole and closed with a 5-under-par 65 to set the Tour record at 253.

Tommy Armour III had a 254 score for 72 holes at the 2003 Texas Open.

Thomas, 23, won the SBS Tournament of Champions at Kapalua a week earlier by three shots, then dominated a full field at the Sony Open to win by seven strokes.

Thomas is the first player since Tiger Woods in 2009 (Buick Open and Bridgestone Invitational) to win back-to-back tournaments by three shots or more.

Thomas finished at 27 under and earned $1.08 million for his fourth Tour victory.

Justin Rose (64) placed second and Jordan Spieth (63) finished third.

Andres Gonzales (68) of Olympia and Kyle Stanley (67) of Gig Harbor were among players who tied for 36th place at 10 under.

• Graeme Storm of England beat Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland with a par on the third playoff hole in the SA Open in Johannesburg for his second European Tour title.

Storm (71) and McIlroy (68) were tied at 18-under 270 after 72 holes of regulation play.

• Woody Austin completed a wire-to-wire victory in the Diamond Resorts Invitational in Orlando, Fla., and former major-league pitcher Mark Mulder took the celebrity title.

In the celebrity event, former Sonic Ray Allen had the lead entering the final round but settled for fourth place.

NBA

Hawks stay hot

Kent Bazemore scored 24 points, Mike Dunleavy added 20 and host Atlanta beat Milwaukee 111-98 for its eighth victory in nine games.

• The Golden State Warriors host the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday in a rematch of last season’s seven-game Finals.

The teams met on Dec. 25 in Cleveland and the Warriors blew a 14-point lead and lost 109-108.

Tennis

Halep exits early

American Shelby Rogers caused the first upset of the Australian Open, beating fourth-seeded Simona Halep of Romania 6-3, 6-1 in the opening match at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

The Australian Open is the first Grand Slam tournament of the year.

It was the second straight year Halep lost in the first round at Melbourne Park, and the fourth time overall.

American Venus Williams, 36, got past Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine 7-6 (7-5), 7-5.

ELSEWHERE

• Racing for the first time in 322 days because she was recovering from injuries, Lindsey Vonn of Vail, Colo., had to settle for 13th place in a women’s World Cup downhill with an unexpected winner, Christine Scheyer of Austria.

“All things considered, it’s about what I would expect,” four-time overall champ Vonn said in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria. “I felt like I was skiing pretty well, just maybe not quite on the limit yet.”

Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein was second, 0.39 seconds behind Scheyer.

American Jacqueline Wiles, pride of the White Pass club in Washington, was third for her first career podium.

“I try to always have confidence in myself,” Wiles said. “For me to be able to come out today and have a successful run the way I did, is pretty awesome.”

• Taylor Hall scored at 1:28 of overtime, beating Vancouver goaltender Jacob Markstrom through the legs to lift the New Jersey Devils to a 2-1 NHL victory over the host Canucks.

Loui Eriksson scored for the Canucks, losers of four straight after winning six in a row coming out of the holiday break.

• Former pro wrestler Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka, who earlier this month was found not competent to stand trial in the 1983 death of girlfriend Nancy Argentino, has died at his son-in-law’s home near Pompano Beach, Fla. He was 73.

Attorney Robert Kirwan II said retired WWE star Snuka was taken to the home to spend his last moments there.

Snuka was charged in 2015 with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.