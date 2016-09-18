Seattle beats Indiana 88-75 and will head to Atlanta to face the Dream in a one-game playoff on Wednesday.

The Storm entered Sunday’s regular-season finale knowing it was going to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

However, the destination was unclear.

With a win, Seattle would begin Wednesday’s postseason in Atlanta and a loss would have sent them to Indiana.

In front of a sellout crowd of 12,186 at KeyArena on Fan Appreciation Night, the Storm beat the short-handed Chicago Sky 88-75 in what might be its last home of the season.

Seattle starts the playoffs as the No. 7 seed and will face sixth-seeded Atlanta at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion in a win-or-go-home scenario.

It’s the first year the WNBA has adopted a playoff scenario in which eight of the league’s top 12 teams advance to the postseason regardless of conference. The first two rounds of the playoffs are single-elimination games. The semifinals and WNBA finals are best-of-5 series.

The Storm finished the regular season at 16-18 and tied with Phoenix, but Seattle’s 2-1 record against the Mercury gave it the higher seed.

Seattle is 2-1 against Atlanta, including a 91-82 road win two weeks ago. The victory began a four-game winning streak for the Storm, which is 7-3 since the Olympic break.

Seattle, which is tied with No. 1 seed Minnesota (28-6) and No. 3 Chicago (18-16) for the best record in the final 10 games, is one of the hottest teams in the WNBA.

The Storm bounced back from an 86-62 trouncing last Thursday at Phoenix and pulled away from Chicago in the fourth quarter.

Seattle led 39-34 at halftime and surged ahead 47-34 with 8:13 left in the third quarter. Still, the Storm nursed a 63-61 lead heading into the fourth.

That’s when Seattle’s stars showed up.

Jewell Loyd (10 points), Breanna Stewart (18 points and 11 rebounds) and Sue Bird (14 points, five rebounds and five assists) made baskets on consecutive possessions that pushed the Storm ahead 70-63 with 7:33 remaining.

Backup guard Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis (16 points) sealed the win with a pair of three-pointers — the last basket gave Seattle an 81-65 lead. Reserve forward Ramu Tokashiki added 14 points and Seattle’s defense held Chicago to two points on 1-of-7 shooting in the first four minutes in the fourth.

“This year has been different than the past four years,” said Stewart, the former Connecticut star who won four NCAA tournament titles. “But going to the playoffs was one of the goals that we had this year and that’s where we’re going.”

The Sky, which has a first-round bye, didn’t have much incentive Sunday considering its playoff fate has been determined.

Chicago played without star forward Elena Delle Donne who underwent surgery last Tuesday to repair her right thumb and has missed the final five regular-season games.

The Sky also sat out guards Cappie Pondexter and Courtney Vandersloot — its second and third-leading scorers respectively — to rest for the postseason. Forward Jessica Breeland and guard Jamierra Faulkner led Chicago with 14 points.

Notes

• Storm rookie Breanna Stewart set the WNBA record with 277 defensive rebound, which broke the old mark of 276 set by Lisa Leslie in 2004.