Breanna Stewart made her season debut and helped the Storm to an 87-82 victory over Indiana in Seattle’s home opener.

Sue Bird continued to rehabilitate from a knee injury and sat out Sunday while Breanna Stewart made her season debut and helped the Storm to an 87-82 victory over Indiana in the home opener.

Jewell Loyd scored a game-high 27 points, Crystal Langhorne added 17 points and six rebounds and Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis chipped in 12 points for the Storm (1-1), which bounced back from a season-opening setback in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Stewart, who sprained the posterior cruciate ligament in her right knee in January while playing in China, started slowly in her first WNBA game of the season and was hampered by foul trouble in the first quarter.

But the 6-foot-4 forward turned in the biggest plays at the end.

With the Storm down 77-76, Stewart collected an offensive rebound and canned a three-pointer from the top of the key to put Seattle ahead 79-77.

On the next offensive possession, Stewart connected with Langhorne, who converted a layup. And at the other end, Stewart erased Briann January’s layup with an emphatic block that brought the KeyArena fans to their feet.

Shenise Johnson scored 24 points and January, who is from Spokane, had 23 for Indiana (0-1).