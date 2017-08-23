Seattle’s four-game winning streak snapped, while Atlanta’s nine-game losing streak comes to a halt; Sue Bird closes to six of assists record

ATLANTA — After having tied the score with 80 seconds left, the Seattle Storm saw the host Atlanta Dream reel off nine consecutive points on the way to an 89-83 victory Wednesday in the WNBA action.

Seattle’s Sue Bird had six assists, leaving her six short of setting the career assists record in the WNBA. Ticha Penicheiro finished her career with Sacramento with 2,599 assists.

Wednesday, however, that was all forgotten with the Storm (14-17) losing a late lead and then watching as the Dream (11-20) snapped a nine-game losing streak. Seattle came into McCamish Pavilion with a four-game winning streak.

Brittney Sykes had a key three-pointer and two free throws in the Dream’s nine-point run in the final minutes. She scored 13 of her 15 points in the second half. Sancho Lyttle scored 18 points and Layshia Clarendon had a team-record 14 assists for Atlanta.

With 2:43 left, Crystal Langhorne, who scored 17 points for Seattle, knocked down a free three to give the Storm a 78-77 lead. Tiffany Hayes connected on a three-pointer to put Atlanta up 80-78 with 1:42 left.

Seattle went to Jewell Loyd, who was pure on a jump shot to tie the game at 80 at 1:22.

Clarendon, who finished with 17 points, had a basket with 1:07 to play to give Atlanta an 82-80 lead. After a Storm miss, Clarendon found Sykes for the three-pointer with 34 seconds left. Sykes and Lyttle then made two free throws apiece after grabbing defensive rebounds — Lyttle had nine rebounds — before Bird hit a three-pointer for Seattle in the closing seconds.

Clarendon broke her own Atlanta franchise record by serving up 14 assists. Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis was the leading scorer off the bench for either team, with 12 points in 12:39 of action.

Hayes had 13 points for Atlanta and Elizabeth Williams added 12. With Lyttle making eight of 10 shots, the Dream shot 55.5 percent (35 of 63).

Breanna Stewart had 18 points and added 10 rebounds for Seattle, which hit 33 of 65 shots, 50.7 percent. The Storm’s biggest lead was 48-40 shortly before settling for a 48-43 advantage at halftime.

The Storm will close out the home portion of the regular season Sunday at 6 p.m. against Phoenix before finishing the regular season with road games at Washington (Sept. 1) and Chicago (Sept. 3).