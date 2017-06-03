Follow along live as the Storm look to take down the unbeaten Minnesota Lynx at 4 p.m. Saturday at KeyArena.

Seattle Storm coach Jenny Boucek made it clear ahead of her team’s biggest game of the young season: “This is a game where we get to see where we’re at. We’re real excited about it. They’re the team to beat and has been the team to beat for a long time.”

The upstart Storm, led by Jewell Lloyd, have surged to four-straight wins after an opening loss in L.A., including a 24-point drubbing in their last game. They’ll face the unbeaten Lynx at home Saturday afternoon. Showtime.

The game is broadcast on JOEtv.