The Storm earned an 85-76 victory and former Washington star Kelsey Plum had six points on 2-for-7 shooting with two assists for the 0-8 Stars.

SAN ANTONIO — The Storm’s No. 10 and San Antonio’s No. 10 eyed each other at the top of the key, a meeting between past and future, idol and idolizer.

Kelsey Plum swerved left, used a screen to shed Sue Bird, and let loose a three-pointer.

Clank.

There would be few redeeming moments ahead for Plum and the Stars.

Nearly 14 years Plum’s elder, Bird outplayed the former UW star and No. 1 overall pick, guiding the Storm to an 85-76 win at the AT&T Center, its first on the road this season.

Plum has set many goals for herself, some which will require years and years to accomplish. She just never thought “first win” would take this long.

Eight games into her first WNBA campaign, Plum has known nothing but defeat, with San Antonio (0-8) in the midst of one of the worst starts in league history.

Blame doesn’t rest solely with Plum – outside of Kayla McBride (21 points), the Stars’ offense was anemic.

San Antonio shot 43.8 percent from the field and mustered only three three-pointers. Plum finished with six points on 2-of-7 shooting, adding two assists and one rebound.

Bird showed her rookie counterpart what a steady hand could do for an offense. The 36-year-old shifted the tempo when necessary, exploited mismatches both for herself and her teammates, and steered the Storm (5-2) out of trouble in the few instances it arose.

The Stars’ collection of promising guards hasn’t quite mastered Bird’s ideal guard skill set yet.

And still, despite a spate of Stars miscues, the Storm tried to give away the win.

Moriah Jefferson sparked a late charge, slicing the Storm’s 21-point lead to just six with 2:50 remaining in the game. That was their last gasp.

Bird and the Storm simply looked far more comfortable together, moving the ball so well that even Spurs coach Gregg Popovich would have stood and applauded.

Bird nearly notched a double-double, finishing with 10 points and a game-high nine assists. As a team the Storm had 22 assists on 28 field goals.

Breanna Stewart led all scorers with 22 points and added eight rebounds. Alysha Clark chipped in with 17 points.