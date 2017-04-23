Sue Bird underwent a scope on left knee earlier this month and did not participate in the Storm's first practice. It's unclear when she'll return.

The Seattle Storm began training camp Sunday without star point guard Sue Bird, who watched from the sidelines after undergoing a left knee scope earlier this month.

Bird, a first-team All-WNBA pick last year, averaged 12.8 points and 5.8 assists in 2016.

“She’s progressing right on schedule,” Storm president and general manager Alisha Valavanis. “It’s to be determined in terms of when she’ll come back to camp and play, but we’re feeling just fine about it.”

For the third straight year, Bird, 36, spent the offseason in Seattle and chose to workout with the Storm rather than play overseas. She’s had four medical procedures performed on her left knee and “noticed something felt a little off” several weeks ago.

She tried rest and training, but when the lingering issue persisted Bird opted to have a MRI, which revealed “loose bodies” floating in her knee.

“They call it a snow globe,” Bird said. “At this point, it’s just me and my knee. I could list the surgeries. I think that was the fifth one on just this one knee. Everything from ACL to microfracture. I’ve had it scoped before. One was midseason, like 10 years ago in 2007. It’s just a part of it. I have arthritis in there. Stuff happens.

“In some weird only somebody who has had four previous surgeries on this limb would say, I was actually excited that it was fixable. It’s like, OK I get this. They clean it out. You’re brand new and you get to go back out there.”

Without the 9-time WNBA All-Star, 1o-year veteran Noelle Quinn assumed the play-making duties at Storm practice. Rookie Alexis Peterson, the Storm’s top draft pick from Syracuse, and free agent Jennifer O’Neill led the second unit.

The Storm are unsure when Bird will return. It’s unlikely she’ll play in the May 3 exhibition opener against Phoenix. Seattle also travels to Phoenix for its other preseason game.

It remains to be seen if Bird is available for the May 13 season opener at Los Angeles against the defending WNBA champions.