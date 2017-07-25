Seattle lost despite a 23-point, six-block effort from Breanna Stewart. The Storm is 9-12.

LOS ANGELES – Candace Parker scored 14 of her 17 points in the first half, Nneka Ogwumike collected 13 points and 10 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Seattle Storm 68-60 in a WNBA game Tuesday night.

Ogwumike made a baseline jumper at the end of the shot clock to extend Los Angeles’ lead to 65-54 with 2:06 left, and the Storm didn’t get closer than seven points the rest of the way.

Jantel Lavender added 14 points for Los Angeles (15-6).

Los Angeles started the second quarter on a 16-2 run for a 37-21 lead.

But the Storm opened the third on a 17-4 run, capped by Noelle Quinn’s fast-break layup to give Seattle its first lead, 46-44, since it was ahead 13-12.

Breanna Stewart led the Storm (9-12) with 23 points and a career-high six blocks.

Storm guard Sue Bird moved past Lauren Jackson for the most field goals in team history, and she also became the eighth player in league history with 600 steals.