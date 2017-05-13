With Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird missing from the lineup, the Storm lost their season opener to the Los Angeles Sparks 78-68 Saturday at the Staples Center.

LOS ANGELES — With Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird missing from the lineup, the Storm lost their season opener to the Los Angeles Sparks 78-68 Saturday at the Staples Center.

Stewart and Bird were not cleared to play. Stewart sprained the posterior cruciate ligament in her right knee, while Bird is recovering from arthroscopic surgery on her left knee.

Jewell Loyd led all scorers with 25 points. Ramu Tokashiki added 14 points and Crystal Langhorne scored 13 points.

Nneka Ogwumike, the WNBA’s Most Valuable Player last year, scored 23 points for the Sparks. Odyssey Sims contributed 20 points for the defending league champions while Chelsea Gray scored 14 points.