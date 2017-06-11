The Storm lost 94-86 at New York. Breanna Stewart (23 points, 10 rebounds) and Sue Bird (21 points, 10 assists) had double-doubles for the Storm, which was outscored 29-20 in the fourth quarter.

NEW YORK – With the game on the line, the New York Liberty wasn’t about to let another game slip away to Seattle.

Tina Charles had 21 points and 14 rebounds and New York used a 12-1 late run to beat the Storm 94-86 on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

Breanna Stewart scored a game-high 23 points and had a team-high 10 rebounds before fouling out for the Storm (5-4). Sue Bird had 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting and added 10 assists.

Bird, a native of Syosset, N.Y., posted her 22nd career double-double.

“I’ve had some great games here, some great wins and some stinkers,” Bird said of playing in her home state.

New York outscored the Storm 29-20 in the fourth quarter.

“We had total confidence down the stretch,” Charles said. “Sugar (Rodgers) and Shavonte (Zellous) came up with big plays for us.”

Trailing 83-80 with 3:05 left, Bria Hartley tapped the ball to Zellous to make a three-pointer that tied the score and started the game-ending burst.

A free throw by Alysha Clark of the Storm cut New York’s lead to 85-84 but Kiah Stokes’ putback made the score 87-84 with 1:15 left. Seattle turned it over on the next possession and Zellous converted a layup for a five-point lead.

New York (6-3) has won four in a row.

“We’re playing well right now despite missing two key people,” Charles said.

New York has gone 4-1 since Epiphanny Prince and Kia Vaughn left for the EuroBasket tournament.

The Storm beat New York 87-81 last month by rallying down the stretch, but the roles were reversed this time.

“Down the stretch, they made more plays than we did,” Bird said. ‘We had some costly turnovers and they were able to get just enough of a lead.”

New York led 28-21 after the first quarter.

“I thought we started just a step slow — took us awhile to get our energy level up and our activity level up to where it needs to be,” Storm coach Jenny Boucek said. “We clawed our way back, then we just didn’t execute down the stretch at all.”