The frontcourt tandem of Angel McCoughtry and Bria Holmes dropped 37 and 21 points respectively to propel the Atlanta Dream to a 94-85 victory over the visiting Storm.

ATLANTA — The frontcourt tandem of Angel McCoughtry and Bria Holmes dropped 37 and 21 points respectively to propel the Atlanta Dream to a 94-85 victory over the visiting Storm in first-round action of the WNBA playoffs, knocking the Seattle team out of the postseason.

Jewell Loyd posted a team-high 24 points for Seattle and connected on 3 of 9 shots from behind the arc. Rookie Breanna Stewart scored 19 points, but her stellar rookie season comes to an end in heartbreaking fashion.

The Storm shot 39 percent from the field and was outscored 28-19 in the fourth quarter.