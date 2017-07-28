Jewell Loyd scores 27 points and Breanna Stewart adds 20 as the Storm falls two points shy of a franchise scoring record in a 109-93 victory.

Jenny Boucek wasn’t leaving anything to chance. Not this time.

The Storm coach has watched her team blow numerous lopsided leads this season, which is why Seattle lags at the rear of a tight race for a WNBA playoff spot.

So on Friday night, Boucek tightened the rotation and leaned heavily on the starters — who responded with the Storm’s highest-scoring outing of the season during a 109-93 victory over Dallas.

Jewell Loyd scored a game-high 27 points and Breanna Stewart had 20 points and eight rebounds for Seattle, which was two points shy of tying a franchise scoring record.

Crystal Langhorne added 16 points, while Sue Bird finished with 15 and Alysha Clark 14.

This time Seattle (10-12) finished the job.

In its previous game at KeyArena, the Storm squandered a brilliant offensive performance in the first quarter and 20-point lead in the second period before collapsing in the second half and losing by 11.

In front of an enthusiastic crowd Friday, Seattle scored 34 in the first quarter and 60 by halftime and took a 15-point lead into the break.

The Storm had a 19-point lead midway in the fourth quarter before Dallas went on a 10-0 run to pull to nine after Skylar Diggins-Smith (18 points) sank a layup with 4:58 left.

On the ensuing possession, Loyd drew a foul to snap the scoring drought and Seattle finished the game with a 9-3 run.

Glory Johnson scored 16 points and Alisha Gray added 15 for Dallas, which fell to 11-13.

The Storm embarks on a five-game trip that begins Sunday against Minnesota (18-2), which has the best record in the WNBA.

Note

• Stewart became the fastest player in league history to notch 1,000 points and 500 rebounds.