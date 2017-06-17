Seattle hasn’t recovered from a showdown with the WNBA’s top team, Minnesota, a 100-77 undressing at KeyArena that exposed all of the Storm’s flaws.

A few weeks ago, the Storm seemed to be cruising to a top-two finish in the WNBA, which guarantees a bye in the first two rounds of the playoffs and an automatic berth in the semifinals.

After a 1-4 downturn and plummeting to seventh place in the standings, Seattle (5-5) is clinging to one of the league’s eight postseason spots while holding a half-game lead over Indiana (5-6) and Connecticut (4-5).

“We’ve gotten away from our style of play on both ends of the floor,” coach Jenny Boucek said. “It’s just slippage. … We slipped in a couple of areas, which is normal, but you’ve got to find ways to win.”

Sunday San Antonio @ Storm, 4 p.m., JOEtv

In many ways, Seattle hasn’t recovered from a showdown with the WNBA’s top team, Minnesota, a 100-77 undressing at Key­Arena that exposed all of the Storm’s flaws.

Making matters worse, Seattle played its past four games in a seven-day span. During its three-game losing streak, the Storm has lost by an average of 5.3 points, with all of the games decided in the final minute.

Boucek, who gave the team two days off this week to “mentally” recover, admits some players lost confidence during the skid.

“There’s a style that we play on both ends of the floor that requires quite a bit of energy and activity, and we just fell off,” Boucek said. “We’re all clear on what we need to do. We needed to get in the gym and recalibrate some of that stuff.”

Plum’s homecoming

The Storm expects its largest KeyArena crowd of the season Sunday to welcome former Washington Huskies star Kelsey Plum, who plays her first WNBA game in Seattle.

The 5-foot-8 point guard became the most prolific female scorer in NCAA history while setting records for the most points in a career (3,397) and season (1,080) while leading UW to three NCAA tournaments and the school’s first Final Four appearance in 2016.

However, the transition to the pros has been anything but smooth for the No. 1 overall draft pick, who was taken by the San Antonio Stars.

Plum is averaging just 3.6 points while shooting 25.7 percent from the field, 25 percent on three-pointers and 50 percent on free throws. During her senior year at UW, she averaged 31.7 points while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor, 42.8 behind the arc and 88.7 at the line.

“I’m not 100 percent yet and I’m not sure I will be because in this league, you don’t get a lot of time to just rest or for that matter practice,” said Plum, who severely sprained her right ankle before the season and missed the first three games.

Since scoring a season-high eight points on June 3, her minutes have steadily declined in the past three games.

Plum started her last two outings, but she played just 12 minutes in one game and five in her most recent performance Thursday. She was held scoreless in both games.

Adding to Plum’s misery, San Antonio is the only winless WNBA team at 0-10.

Note

• Third-year guard Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis, who has missed the past six games and had arthroscopic surgery to repair torn cartilage in her right knee, is doubtful to return Sunday. Boucek said Mosqueda-Lewis is ahead of her recovery schedule.