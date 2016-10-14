Rookie forward Breanna Stewart and second-year guard Jewell Loyd were voted All-WNBA second team. Seattle is the only team to place three players on the All-WNBA first and second teams.

The WNBA postseason honors validates what the Storm proved this season – its trio of stars were among the best in the league.

Need proof?

The Storm was the only team to place three players on the All-WNBA first and second teams.

Sue Bird was voted to the All-WNBA first team for the fifth time in her career – and the first time in 11 years. She was selected All-WNBA first team four straight years between 2002-05.

Meanwhile, rookie forward Breanna Stewart and second-year guard Jewell Loyd were voted All-WNBA second team.

Bird led the league in assists (5.8 apg) for the third time in her career, her highest average since 2010. The 14-year veteran also led the league with 196 assists in 34 games – 24 more than Connecticut’s Jasmine Thomas (172). Bird, who won her fourth Olympic gold medal this summer in Rio, added 12.8 points while ranking second in the league in three-point field percentage with a career best 44.4.

Stewart, the 2016 WNBA Rookie of the Year in a near-unanimous vote, headlined the 2016 WNBA All-Rookie Team. She was second in 2016 Defensive Player of the Year voting.

The 6-4 forward averaged 18.3 points (sixth in the league), 9.3 rebounds (second) and 1.9 blocks per game (third) while shooting 45.7 percent overall and 33.8 percent from three-point range. She also averaged 1.2 steals and dished out 3.4 assists per contest, which ranked third among all true frontcourt players.

Loyd averaged 16.5 points (eighth in the league), 3.4 assists (19th) and 3.4 rebounds (46th) while shooting 43.1 percent from the field. The 5-10 guard improved her three-point shooting percentage to 30.3 percent after making just 20.8 percent as a rookie.

The trio of Stewart, Loyd and Bird formed the second-highest scoring trio in the league.

Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, the 2016 WNBA Most Valuable Player, headlines the 2016 All-WNBA first team. The rest of the All-WNBA first team includes: New York’s Tina Charles, Minnesota’s Maya Moore, Chicago’s Elena Delle Donne and Bird.



The All-WNBA second team is comprised of Atlanta’s Angel McCoughtry, Minnesota’s Sylvia Fowles, Phoenix’s Diana Taurasi, Stewart and Loyd.

Voting for the All-WNBA First and Second Teams was conducted at the conclusion of the regular season by a panel 39 national and local sportswriters and broadcasters select the teams. Players were selected by position and received five points for each first team vote and three points for each second team vote.

Here’s a look at the voting.

2016 ALL-WNBA FIRST TEAM

Player Team Position Points

Nneka Ogwumike Los Angeles Sparks Forward 195

Tina Charles New York Liberty Center 193

Maya Moore Minnesota Lynx Guard 185

Elena Delle Donne Chicago Sky Forward 162

Sue Bird Seattle Storm Guard 128

2016 ALL-WNBA SECOND TEAM

Player Team Position Points

Angel McCoughtry Atlanta Dream Forward 122

Breanna Stewart Seattle Storm Forward 117

Sylvia Fowles Minnesota Lynx Center 89

Diana Taurasi Phoenix Mercury Guard 86

Jewell Loyd Seattle Storm Guard 48