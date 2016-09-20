Stewart's performance in September helped the Storm piece together a four-game win streak to secure their first playoff berth since 2013. Seattle plays a single-elimination game at Atlanta on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Sweeps are becoming a thing for Breanna Stewart.

At the University of Connecticut, Stewart helped the Huskies sweep through four straight NCAA tournaments in winning an unprecedented four straight titles. With the Storm, the No. 1 overall draft pick swept through Rookie of the Month honors, named to her fourth on Tuesday for games played in September.

Stewart, a 6-foot-4 forward, led all rookies in rebounding (9.3 per game) and blocked shots (1.7). She was second among rookies in scoring (18.3), assists (3.0) and minutes played (33.1) in September.

The Storm had a four-game win streak during the month, which secured the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2013. Seattle plays a single-elimination game at Atlanta on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The lineup is a rematch of the 2010 WNBA Finals where the Storm swept the Dream for the title.

Seattle won the regular season series with Atlanta, 2-1, this year. The Storm is 6-11 on the road, but defeated the Dream 91-82 at Philips Arena. Wednesday’s game, however, will be played at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion due to a scheduling conflict at Philips Arena.

ESPNews will broadcast the game.

For the season, Stewart finished sixth in the league in scoring (18.3) and second in rebounding (9.3). She had 277 defensive boards the season, breaking Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie’s single-season mark of 276 set in 2004.

Naturally, Stewart is the frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year award.