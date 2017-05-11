Fan favorite Jenna O'Hea, a seven-year veteran forward from Australia, is released by the Storm.

The Storm released veteran Jenna O’Hea and free agent Jennifer O’Neill on Thursday, which trims the roster to the league limit 12 players a day ahead of the WNBA deadline.

O’Hea, who was acquired in 2014 via a trade with the Sparks for a second-round draft pick, spent the previous three seasons with Seattle. The 6-foot-1 forward started 14 games and appeared in all 34 games in 2015 while averaging a career-high 5.9 points and 20.9 minutes.

Last year O’Hea’s performance suffered a dramatic decline.

She had career lows in minutes (11.5), points (3.0), rebounds (1.3), assists (0.9) and three-point percentage (31.6).During two exhibitions this year, O’Hea averaged 5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and a team-high 23 minutes.

O’Hea’s release seemingly opens a spot on the roster for free agent guard Sami Whitcomb, the former Washington Huskies standout who has been impressive in training camp.

The Storm signed O’Neill in February and the 5-5 guard faced long odds of making the team considering the depth at the point guard position includes nine-time All-Star Sue Bird, 11-year veteran Noelle Quinn and Alexis Peterson, Seattle’s top draft pick.

WNBA teams must finalize rosters before 2 p.m. PT Friday.