ROSEMONT, Ill. — Breanna Stewart scored 29 points, making two free throws with 15.6 seconds left for a three-point lead, and the Seattle Storm beat the Chicago Sky 85-80 on Sunday, the final day of the WNBA regular season.

The Storm has the No. 8 seed in the eight-team playoffs and will play at fifth-seeded Phoenix in a single-elimination game Wednesday night. The teams met three times in the regular season, with the Mercury holding a 2-1 advantage in a series where the visiting team won each game.

Seattle rallied to take a 79-78 lead over Chicago with 3:11 left as Jewell Loyd’s open three-pointer from the corner capped a 9-0 run. Loyd finished with 25 points.

What’s next First-round playoff series: Storm (8 seed) vs. Phoenix Mercury (5 seed). Single elimination. Wednesday:7 p.m. @ Phoenix, ESPN2

After Stewart’s free throws, Allie Quigley curled around a high screen but her three-point attempt was off the mark. Seattle’s Noelle Quinn closed out scoring by making two free throws with 11.2 seconds left.

Stewart made 10 of 12 at the stripe as the Storm was 24 of 27 from the line.

Seattle needed its free-throw accuracy, as it was outshot from the field. The Storm shot 39.4 percent, including 23.8 percent (5 of 21) on three-pointers. Chicago shot 44.3 percent, including 35.0 percent (7 of 20) on threes.

The Sky made 16 turnovers, compared with nine for the Storm.

Kahleah Copper paced Chicago (12-22) with 18 points.

Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot, a former standout at Gonzaga and Kentwood High School in Covington, set a WNBA record in the third quarter for the highest assists average in a season. Her 8.1 assists per game surpassed Ticha Penicheiro’s 2002 mark of 8.0.

Vandersloot set the record with her seventh assist of the night, finding Jordan Hooper for a three-pointer in transition for a 69-65 lead.

Vandersloot scored 15 points.