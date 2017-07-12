Breanna Stewart scores 22 points, but the Sun hangs on for an 83-79 victory at KeyArena on Wednesday afternoon.

Despite failing to score on six of its previous seven possessions, the Storm trailed Connecticut by just two points with 15.7 seconds on the clock.

During a timeout, coach Jenny Boucek diagramed a play for Seattle’s leading scorer and things seemed to work perfectly when Breanna Stewart retrieved the ball in the post against Connecticut guard Courtney Williams.

“It’s exactly what we wanted,” Boucek said emphatically following Wednesday’s 83-79 deflating defeat.

Stewart felt the same.

After curling around a screen, the 6-foot-4 forward with the 7-1 wingspan expected Connecticut to switch defensively and relished the mismatch against a smaller defender who surrendered six inches. Williams dug her forearm into Stewart’s back and looked as if she was pushing against a falling tree.

When Stewart spun and turned for a layup, Williams fell backward to the floor. The whistle blew. Stewart drew an offensive foul with 10.6 seconds left to the disbelief and dismay of Boucek, who argued vehemently with the referee.

“You have Stewie who is one of the best players in the world at the rim with a small guard on her,” Boucek said. “And the only thing the guard had left to do was to try to flop and get a call. And it worked.”

At the other end, Williams was fouled and canned a pair of free throws that capped the scoring and handed the Storm another head-scratching setback in front of a crowd of 10,833 at KeyArena.

Since starting the season 5-2, Seattle (8-10) is 3-8 in the past 11 games and has fallen to ninth in the 12-team standings. Eight teams qualify for the postseason.

Boucek is the first to admit most games aren’t decided by one play, but Stewart’s offensive foul had her choosing her words carefully during a postgame interview.

“We shot ourselves in the foot,” she said. “Going dry on offense. Getting stagnant. Taking a lot of consecutive, non-rhythm jump shots. But that play was a huge turning point in determining the game’s outcome.”

Stewart was the no-brainer choice to take what might have been the game-tying shot considering she finished with a game-high 22 points on 10-of-17 shooting.

“I knew that they were going to switch everything,” said Stewart, who also had a team-high eight rebounds. “I saw I had a smaller guard on me so I started to back her down as I would any other normal person. I don’t believe there was that much contact on it.

“It’s a tough call at the end of the game. You want to see the teams play it out and not have a foul called.”

When asked if it would have been easier to score against a taller defender, Stewart quipped: “It’s easier to do the move if someone doesn’t flop. That’s in all seriousness.”

Seattle’s dreadful finish — the Storm scored just two points in the final three minutes — mirrored a horrendous start when it committed six turnovers on its first seven possessions and trailed 25-15 in the first period.

Seattle did its best work in the second quarter when it converted 12 of 15 shots and outscored Connecticut 33-19 to lead 48-44 at halftime.

Jewell Loyd finished with 17 points and six assists. Sue Bird had 15 points, including three three-pointers and seven assists. And Crystal Langhorne chipped in 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting.

The Storm shot 50.8 percent from the floor and held Connecticut to 43.7 percent, but undermined its offensive efficiency with 15 turnovers that led to 23 points.

“I’m really proud that we didn’t panic when Seattle played so well offensively in the first half,” Sun coach Curt Miller said.

Shekinna Stricklen scored a team-high 21 points for Connecticut (11-7), which had all five starters score in double digits and extended its winning streak to five straight.

It was the Sun’s only trip to Seattle, but Jasmine Thomas (15 points and six assists) and Jonquel Jones (14 points and 12 rebounds) will return next week and start for the Eastern Conference in the WNBA All-Star Game that will be played July 22 at KeyArena.

Notes

• Forward Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis, who missed the past 13 games due to a right knee injury, played seven minutes and finished with two points. Her last appearance was May 26.