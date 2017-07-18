The Storm began its WNBA game against the Chicago Sky in dominating fashion, leading by 18 points after the first quarter. And then, the Storm players watched their advantage slowly slip away in a 94-83 home loss.

After a 94-83 loss to the Sky on Tuesday at KeyArena, the Storm (9-11) has gone nearly two months without back-to-back victories.

Some of the proceeds from the game against the Sky (7-13) went to Planned Parenthood, and the Storm held a rally before the game.

After 10 minutes of play, the Storm seemed to be in control of the game. In that quarter, “everything” was working for the Storm, guard Sue Bird said.

Even though Bird said it’s not realistic to expect every quarter to be like the 12-for-14 shooting the Storm had in the first, she said the team was disappointed with how it responded after Chicago began to make a run.

The Storm was outscored 30-13 in the second quarter, and Seattle’s struggles continued into the third quarter, when the Sky took its first lead of the game.

With 25 points and 11 rebounds, both team highs, on Tuesday, Seattle’s Breanna Stewart has tallied at least 20 points in seven consecutive games. She, along with teammates Bird, Crystal Langhorne and Jewell Loyd, reached double-digit point totals Tuesday.

The Storm was more accurate than Chicago from the field, but that was not enough to overcome the Sky, which took 76 shots — 20 more than Seattle.

“I think what happened tonight has more to do with what’s in this room than what’s in their locker room,” Bird said. “When they came back at us, we didn’t respond well and we let it affect us and shake us.”

In the second quarter, Langhorne missed her first shot of the day, which ended her streak of 21 consecutive made shots that stretched back through the last four games. She was two shots shy of tying Nneka Ogwumike’s league record of 23 consecutive made field goals.

With the loss, Seattle will head into the All-Star break with a losing record. Seattle’s regular season will continue Tuesday on the road against the Los Angeles Sparks.

“It’s kind of like within a game, sometimes you don’t want halftime and sometimes you want halftime,” Storm coach Jenny Boucek said. “I think we are ready to have this break and reflect and come back at another level.”