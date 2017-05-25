With an unconventionally shooting style, veteran forward Crystal Langhorne is not the first player that comes to mind, but she is shooting 75 percent from the field and is second on the team with a 15.7 average.

Yeah, it’s funky looking. Crystal Langhorne knows her jump shot, isn’t the prettiest thing on the basketball court.

But it goes in, and that’s all that really matters.

Through three games, the Storm forward leads the WNBA with a 75 percent shooting percentage, which looks like a typo at first glance.

But take a closer look.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound forward has converted 18 of 24 field goals and 11 of 12 free throws while averaging 15.7 points, which is second on the team and ranks 10th in the WNBA.

Sure it’s a relatively small sample size for a 34-game season, but Langhorne has been one of the game’s most accurate shooters since she was selected No. 6 overall in the 2008 draft.

The former Maryland star, who helped the Terrapins to the 2006 national championship, shot 62.8 percent during a four-year collegiate career and is only player in NCAA history to lead the nation in field-goal percentage three times.

Langhorne has never shot lower than 51.5 percent during her WNBA career, which began with a six-year stint in Washington D.C.

In 2016, she shot a career-high 63.0 percent while starting 33 games and this year it’s more of the same.

“Growing up, I was never taught how to shoot,” said Langhorne, whose parents are first-generation immigrants from Guyana, the third-smallest and only predominantly English-speaking country in South America.

They arrived to New York in 1974 where Langhorne, the youngest among siblings, were born and moved to New Jersey shortly thereafter.

She got really serious about basketball during her freshman year in high school where she perfected the same unorthodox jumper she used to score 17 points in each of the past two games for the Storm.

In reality, Langhorne’s jumper is akin to a set shot considering she doesn’t actually jump upon release.

She shoots the ball with two hands at the side of her head just above her right shoulder. Her left arm stays bent while her right hand lifts, pushes and flicks on the follow through.

“It was kind of just what happened with my form,” Langhorne said. “One of my high school coach’s dad said, just stick with that. So that’s what I went with.”

However, after her second WNBA season, Langhorne attempted to correct the flaws in her shot. She spent a week in Tampa, Florida, working with Marvin “The Shot Doctor” Harvey, who had success training star forward Tamika Catchings.

“Don’t change a thing,” Harvey said. “Work on it. Focus on the little things. Make sure you hold your follow through to make it more consistent.”

The next season, Langhorne averaged 16.3 points with the Mystics and in 2011 she was voted to her first All-Star Game while scoring a career-best 18.2 points per game.

Following a second All-Star season in 2013, Langhorne was traded in 2014 to the Storm to replace Lauren Jackson. The constant comparisons to the greatest player in franchise history complicated the move to Seattle.

“I guess once Lauren left it was like well, who’s next?” Langhorne said. “But I knew I wasn’t her. I kind of ignored that stuff.”

Coach Jenny Boucek, who took over in 2015, knew what the Storm had. Still, she wanted to turn the undersized, back-to-the-basket low-post scorer into a face-the-rim, playmaking shooter.

“It’s like we had to reboot the computer and put some new software in there,” Boucek said. “And now it’s running very smoothly.”

But it wasn’t an easy transition.

During her first eight seasons, Langhorne played for seven different coaches, which is a lot of turmoil for a player who thrives on consistency.

And now, here was Boucek demanding Langhorne adapt her game.

“It’s almost like you get some PTSD from all the changes and all the newness and not a lot of team success,” Boucek said. “It took time for us to build the trust probably based on a lot of what she’d been through and also we do things different here.”

Admittedly, Langhorne is a perfectionist who often scrutinizes every missed shot. The midrange maestro operates almost exclusively within the arc (she’s 7 for 38 all-time on three-pointers) where she’s deadly on pick-n-roll situations.

At 30, the 10-year veteran is also adjusting to a supporting role on a team that includes young stars Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart as well as future Hall of Fame guard Sue Bird.

“So many people focus on Stewie, Jewell and Sue, but I still need to be aggressive and shoot the ball and be ready to shoot,” Langhorne said. “I get a good amount of – not easy looks – but good looks because so much attention is brought to them. So what I try do is make my shots when I get them.”