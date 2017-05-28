Alysha Clark scores 22 points to lead the Storm to a 94-70 victory over Indiana. The Storm (4-1) won its fourth consecutive game.

The Storm is starting to make this look easy.

During its four-game winning streak, coach Jenny Boucek flooded the floor with an abundance of offensive weapons that’s overwhelmed opponents.

One night Jewell Loyd, the WNBA’s leading scorer, darts at will into the lane for baskets. The next night, backup sharpshooter Sami Whitcomb steps off the bench and spurs a thrilling comeback victory.

On Sunday afternoon, it was Alysha Clark’s turn to step into the starring role. She scored 22 points – one shy of a personal best – for the Storm, which clobbered Indiana 94-70 in front of 4,722 at KeyArena.

Loyd finished with 13 points while Breanna Stewart and Crystal Langhorne each had 12 points for Seattle, which improved to 4-1.

After tallying just 68 points in a season-opening defeat at Los Angeles, the Storm is averaging 87.3 during its winning streak that includes an 87-82 victory over Indiana two weeks ago in the home opener.

In the rematch, Clark led the way offensively for Seattle in its most lopsided win of the season.

It was a breakout performance for the 5-foot-11 guard, who shoots 48.5 percent on field goals during her six-year career, entered the game shooting 30.4 percent (7 of 23), including 0 for 10 on three-pointers.

Against Indiana, Clark canned her first nine shots and finished 9 of 10 from the floor and 3 of 4 on free throws.

Indiana scored first before Seattle took control and raced ahead 11-4 before ending the first quarter with a 26-22 lead. Clark had 12 points in the period.

The Storm held the Fever to 0-for-6 shooting to start the second period while canning 4 of 8 from the field and surging ahead 35-22. Sue Bird capped the first half with a midrange jumper at the buzzer that put Seattle ahead 47-34 at halftime.

Indiana (2-3) never got any closer in the second half.

Note

• Backup guard Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis sat out Sunday after suffering a right knee bruise on Friday.