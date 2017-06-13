Storm has lost four of its last five games in seeing record drop to 5-5.

After a 4-1 start and an early ascension to the No. 2 spot in the WNBA standings, the Storm has lost four of its last five games while sliding to the middle of the pack.

The fall to .500 culminated Tuesday following a deflating 91-86 overtime defeat to the Atlanta Dream in front of 4,352 at KeyArena.

The Dream took control of the game late in the first quarter and never relinquished the lead in regulation.

Sunday San Antonio @ Storm, 4 p.m.

Seattle (5-5) trailed 69-59 late in the fourth when Jewell Loyd led a frantic comeback that forced overtime.

Loyd scored nine points – all from the free-throw line – of the Storm’s final 14 points in regulation, including a pair of foul shots that tied the score at 77-77 with 37.7 seconds left.

Atlanta outscored Seattle 14-9 in overtime.

Breanna Stewart scored 16 points, Sue Bird had 12 and Alysha Clark 11 for the Storm, which fell to 5-5. Crystal Langhorne added 10 points and 10 rebounds.