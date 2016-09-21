The Storm is back in the playoffs after a two-year hiatus. Follow live updates as Seattle takes on the Dream in Atlanta.
Follow live updates above as the Seattle Storm take on the Atlanta Dream in their first-round WNBA playoff game Wednesday at Philips Arena.
Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Pacific time. The game is televised on ESPNews.
The scoreboard above will not update automatically; refresh the page for the latest score and stats.
Related stories:
- Return to WNBA playoffs ‘encouraging’ for Storm’s Sue Bird
- Storm forward Breanna Stewart wins AP Rookie of the Year award
- Storm forward Breanna Stewart sweeps WNBA Rookie of the Month honors
- Storm wraps up regular season, learns postseason destination
