Seemingly, Sami Whitcomb came out of nowhere Friday and led the Storm to a dramatic comeback victory over the New York Liberty, 87-81.

The 28-year-old rookie guard poured in a career-high 22 points, including six three-pointers for Seattle, which ran its unbeaten streak to three straight games in front of 5,860 at KeyArena.

Whitcomb, the former Washington Huskies star, had three points in two games this season before Friday night.

The Storm needed the unexpected boost from the bench on a night when leading scorer Jewell Loyd (16 points) was unable to finish the game due to an apparent ankle injury.

Breanna Stewart bounced back from a six-point performance in her last outing and finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The Storm fell behind by 10 points (63-53) midway through the third quarter before Whitcomb launched a one-woman assault that brought Seattle back.

She canned four of her first five shots — all three-pointers — including a long-range dagger that put the Storm ahead 76-74.

New York, which received 28 points from Tina Charles and 21 from Sugar Rodgers, recaptured the lead and went ahead 81-78.

However, the Storm closed the game with a 9-0 run. Seattle improved to 3-1.