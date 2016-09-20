The postseason was an annual destination for the Storm and Bird before they missed the WNBA playoffs in 2014 and 2015. But a 7-3 stretch to close the season has Bird in line to make her first postseason appearance since 2012.

This isn’t about Sue Bird, and she would be the first to tell you that.

But as much as the Storm’s somewhat surprising playoff appearance symbolizes a bright future for the franchise and young stars Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd, the postseason return is a testament to Bird’s indomitable will and her tireless pursuit of another championship.

The past three years she has been a spectator during the playoffs, which had been an annual destination for the Storm.

During her first 11 years in the WNBA, Bird helped lead Seattle to 10 postseason appearances, including league championships in 2004 and ’10.

She played her most recent playoff game in 2012. Injuries forced her to miss 2013, when the Storm was eliminated in the first round.

Over the next two years Seattle had more combined losses (46) than wins (22), while falling to the bottom of the league and out of the playoffs.

“In 2014 that was a team that could have made the playoffs, but something wasn’t right,” Bird said. “Whatever it was, it was just off. So when we didn’t, it wasn’t like a surprise to me. … Last year, that was the first year of the rebuild. That was a concerted effort to get younger and get better that way and see what happens.

“In a way I was disappointed about the past two years, because you’re an athlete and you want to win and that was not a good feeling. But I understood that we weren’t there. We weren’t where we needed to be. And now we’re where we need to be, and we can build on this. And that to me is incredibly encouraging for this franchise.”

Seattle teetered on the playoff bubble a month ago before finishing 7-3 over its final 10 games to capture the seventh seed. The Storm (16-18) faces No. 6 Atlanta (17-17) 5 p.m. Wednesday at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion in a single-elimination playoff game on ESPNews.

Stewart, this year’s WNBA Rookie of the Year, sees a comparison with the WNBA’s new loser-out format in the first two rounds and the NCAA tournament.

“Your back is against the wall knowing that you can’t have a bad night,” said Stewart who led Connecticut to an unprecedented four NCAA titles. “This is your one opportunity to continue to advance.”

Seattle is 2-1 against the Dream, including a 91-82 win in Atlanta two weeks ago. The point differential in their regular-season series (240-239) slightly favors the Storm.

“Their strength is their athleticism and their ability to play an unpredictable style,” Storm coach Jenny Boucek said of Atlanta. “Our strength is more doing things as a unit with more collective synergy and activity.”

The Storm’s top priority is keeping tabs on four-time WNBA All-Star Angel McCoughtry, who averaged 24 points, 6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 steals against Seattle this year.

The 6-foot-1 guard/forward tallied a league-record 42 points in a 2010 playoff game. She also holds three of the top six scoring performances in league playoff history. Her 22.2 playoff scoring average is second all time.

“They play really well in transition, and they have a lot of great athletes,” Boucek said. “They put a lot of pressure on the rim. They really pound it into the paint. And they get a lot of paint points whether it be post-ups or drives. We’ve got to find ways to build walls and keep the out of the paint.”

The Storm enters the playoffs as one of the league’s hottest teams, and Atlanta is 4-5 since the Olympic break and fell from the No. 4 (which would have given it a first-round bye) to the No. 6 seed.

Bird, 35, believes the new one-and-done playoff format favors the lower seed.

“Generally speaking, the hungrier team wins,” she said. “It sounds so simple, and it kind of is in a lot of ways. For the most part, every team has talent. Every team has the ability to win a game on any given night.

“But the team that comes out and is hungrier. Gets the loose balls. Makes all of those little hustle plays is the team that wins.”