ST. PAUL, Minn. – Sylvia Fowles scored 29 points on 11-of-14 shooting and added 12 rebounds to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Seattle Storm 93-82 on Sunday night for their sixth straight victory.

Maya Moore scored 24 points, and Rebekkah Brunson added 20 for WNBA-leading Minnesota (19-2). Jia Perkins, starting because Seimone Augustus was out for personal reasons, had a career-high seven assists and a season-high six rebounds.

Breanna Stewart’s layup reduced the Storm’s deficit to 44-40 early in the third, but Fowles scored 14 points in the quarter — including a personal 10-7 run in which she converted two offensive rebounds into four second-chance points — and the Lynx went into the fourth quarter leading 69-57.

Moore had 12 points in the final quarter.

Jewell Loyd led Seattle (10-13) with 26 points, and Stewart added 24. The Storm has lost three of four.

Minnesota shot 52.2 percent from the field and had 25 assists.