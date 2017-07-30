Sylvia Fowles scored 29 points on 11-of-14 shooting and added 12 rebounds to lead host Minnesota past the Storm 93-82. Jewell Loyd led the Storm with 26 points.
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Sylvia Fowles scored 29 points on 11-of-14 shooting and added 12 rebounds to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Seattle Storm 93-82 on Sunday night for their sixth straight victory.
Maya Moore scored 24 points, and Rebekkah Brunson added 20 for WNBA-leading Minnesota (19-2). Jia Perkins, starting because Seimone Augustus was out for personal reasons, had a career-high seven assists and a season-high six rebounds.
Breanna Stewart’s layup reduced the Storm’s deficit to 44-40 early in the third, but Fowles scored 14 points in the quarter — including a personal 10-7 run in which she converted two offensive rebounds into four second-chance points — and the Lynx went into the fourth quarter leading 69-57.
Moore had 12 points in the final quarter.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Incredible shrinking airline seat’ draws U.S. appeals-court rebuke
- Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger exits Saturday's game after being hit in the face by a pitch (video)
- As Redfin IPO leaps 44 percent, CEO worries Seattle will become like Bay Area
- Tesla delivers first lower-cost Model 3 cars, but warns of ‘manufacturing hell’
- Washington distracted-driving law has drivers wondering if they can still drink coffee on the road VIEW
Jewell Loyd led Seattle (10-13) with 26 points, and Stewart added 24. The Storm has lost three of four.
Minnesota shot 52.2 percent from the field and had 25 assists.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.