Seattle loses despite 33 points from Jewell Loyd; Bird gets only half of the six assists she needed to break the career WNBA mark.

On a night when the Storm’s Sue Bird was forecast to break the WNBA career assists record, it was three other elite players — Jewell Loyd, Britney Griner and Diana Taurasi — who delivered the most memorable performances.

Loyd had a dazzling game-high 33 for Seattle, but Phoenix’s Griner scored 29 and Taurasi canned a coldblooded three-pointer with 15 seconds left to give the Mercury a 75-71 victory over the Storm on Sunday night at KeyArena.

Neither team led by more than four points until Phoenix put together a 10-0 run with two buckets at the end of the third quarter, then back-to-back corner threes by Camille Little and another by Taurasi to put the Mercury ahead 57-49 early in the fourth quarter.

Seattle responded with an 11-2 burst of its own, highlighted by a corner three-pointer by Bird, putting Seattle up 60-58.

Loyd answered a three-point play by Griner with one of her own with 1:02 left in the game. Phoenix followed with consecutive three-pointers by Leilani Mitchell and Taurasi to put the game out of reach. Seattle could manage only two free throws by Breanna Stewart in the final minute of play.

The Mercury (16-16) clinched a playoff berth with the victory. For the moment, the Storm (14-18) holds the eighth of eight postseason positions with two regular-season games, both on the road, left on its schedule.

Bird was aiming to become the WNBA career leader in assists. She needed six to pass Ticha Penicheiro, who owns the top mark with 2,599. Bird needed six but finished with three. She was averaging 5.5 assists per game.

Bird did not record her first assist until 1:33 remained in the first half, when she set up Alysha Clark for a short interior jumper. Less than a half-minute later, she connected with Stewart on a drive to the hoop for a layup. Along with two assists, Bird had two first-half points on 1-for-5 shooting from the field.

In a back-and-forth first half devoid of sustained runs by either team, the Mercury led 36-34 after getting 14 points from Griner on 7-for-11 shooting from the field. Loyd sank 8 of 8 shots in the first half, including her lone three-pointer, to post 15 points, tops for the Storm.

The first 20 minutes included eight lead changes and eight ties. Seattle missed nine of its first 11 shots, with Loyd accounting for both makes. Yet Seattle trailed just 8-5 after the first five minute and led 14-13 at the end of the first quarter with Loyd accounting for nine of the Storm’s points.

Among those in attendance Sunday night were Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor and former Storm guard Tanisha Wright. Wright, drafted by the Storm in 2005 and a member of the team through 2014 before joining the New York Liberty in 2015, is sitting out this season in order to rest.