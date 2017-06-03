Mayor Ed Murray says: 'The Storm is a central part of Seattle Center.'

After signing an agreement to extend the Seattle Storm’s lease at KeyArena for another 10 years, Mayor Ed Murray said the deal protections for the team if the city decides to renovate the facility.

Murray is reviewing KeyArena renovation proposals from the Oak View Group and Seattle Partners and will pick a plan to forward to the City Council for consideration. The council is expected to green light a KeyArena renovation or move forward with a Sodo District arena development plan from investor Chris Hansen.

“Any proposal were we to accept one – and I hope to have an announcement sometime this month – would have to include and work for the Storm both in the reconstruction period and then once the new facility would be up and functioning,” Murray said.

Murray spoke glowingly about the Storm’s tenure at KeyArena during a pre-game ceremony Saturday that included Storm owners Ginny Gilder, Lisa Brummel and Dawn Trudeau, team president Alisha Valavanis and Seattle Center director Robert Nellams.

“The Storm is a central part of Seattle Center,” Murray said. “And Seattle Center in someways is the heart of this city. We are thrilled that they are going to continue to make the Key the home of the Seattle Storm.”

Under terms of the new deal, the Storm would to play at KeyArena through Dec. 31, 2028, and provides the team up to $2.6 million per season if a KeyArena renovation forces it to play elsewhere.