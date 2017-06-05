Nearly three months ago, Kelsey Plum put the finishing touches on the greatest basketball career for a man or woman at the University of Washington. But today, the most prolific scorer in NCAA women’s basketball history is averaging just 4.8 points in the WNBA.

The old Kelsey Plum doesn’t exist anymore and in many ways, that’s a shame. But then, she’s OK with that … for now.

Nearly three months ago, she put the finishing touches on the greatest basketball career for a man or woman at the University of Washington.

And today, the most prolific scorer in NCAA women’s basketball history is averaging just 4.8 points while shooting a frigid 31.9 percent. She’s creating more turnovers (11) than assists (9) and fighting to keep her starting job on a San Antonio Stars team (0-7) that resides at the bottom of the WNBA standings.

So yeah, it’s been a tough transition to the pros and being the No. 1 overall draft pick has only put a bigger spotlight on her early-season troubles.

“I would be lying if I said it didn’t,” Plum said this week during a telephone interview. “It’s like going hunting and you’re a deer, but you’re a glow-in-the-dark deer and everyone else is just a deer.

“That’s what makes the challenge that much more exciting. But also too, it makes it a lot harder.”

Two years ago, Storm guard Jewell Loyd experienced a roller-coaster season in which she was the No. 1 draft pick. She struggled with consistency and voluntarily moved to the bench before reclaiming her starting job and winning the Rookie of the Year award.

“Any time you’re the No. 1 pick and you’re everywhere and you break records, people are going to want to test you and see are you the real deal or not,” Loyd said. “That’s in any job. If you come in and you have all of these accolades, people want to see if it’s real.”

Aside from a 19-point performance in her exhibition opener, it’s been a series of struggles for Plum.

The 5-foot-8 point guard badly injured her right ankle during training camp and missed the first three games of the season. In her WNBA debut, Plum had more turnovers (5) than points (4) as a reserve.

Her next two outings were also mostly forgettable, but Plum received her first start last Saturday and showed signs of improvement. She still struggled with four turnovers and 3-for-10 shooting during an 85-77 loss to Connecticut.

However, Plum canned 2 of 3 three-pointers and finished with eight points and seven assists in 28 minutes – all season highs.

“I felt a little bit better, but here’s the deal — the healthier I get I think the better I’ll play,” she said.

Admittedly, the ankle injury still limits what she can do.

“I’m still going through it,” Plum said. “I’m not at 100 percent.”

Perhaps the biggest lesson is accepting her role has dramatically changed.

At Washington, Plum was a crowd-pleasing, shot-making, record-breaking sensation who averaged 31.7 points in 2016-17 and 25.4 points during a brilliant four-year career that included three trips to the NCAA tournament, two Sweet 16 appearances and UW’s only Final Four in 2016 as a junior.

Plum also set the NCAA’s all-time (3,527) and single-season (1,109) scoring records this year.

With the Stars, Plum is adapting to a traditional pass-first role as a point guard, which might explain why she’s shooting 37.5 percent (3 of 8) on three-pointers and 2 of 4 on free throws.

“In college, every single play was ran for me,” Plum said. “And I was super aggressive. I was always attacking. In this case, I’m a point guard. I’m running the offense and getting my team involved. It’s just a different role.

“In college, I could just put my head down and go get fouled. In the pros, there are four other players that are really good with you and you got to make sure everyone is on the same page.”

Shortly after the draft, Plum’s agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas reportedly voiced reservations about Plum being able to co-exist with second-year point guard Moriah Jefferson and Kayla McBride, a third-year shooting guard who leads San Antonio with a 16.6 scoring average.

“They say they’ll play three guards,” Colas told The Summitt. “Okay, maybe, but if that experiment fails, who is being fired? Since that essentially means you wasted the number one pick.”

Jefferson missed the first three games due to a knee injury before starting the next two. Now Plum is starting and preparing for Tuesday’s 7 p.m. game against the Storm (4-2) at AT&T Center.

Tuesday’s game also puts Plum in the crosshairs of the Storm’s Sue Bird, who had been a childhood favorite and more recently served as a mentor.

“To be able to play against Sue Bird tomorrow night is one of the coolest things that can happen for me,” Plum said.