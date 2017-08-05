Kelsey Plum scored a career-high 23 points, including a three-pointer with 90 seconds remaining in overtime that gave San Antonio the lead for good, and the Stars beat the Storm 87-80 Saturday night.

SAN ANTONIO — Former Husklies All-American Kelsey Plum scored a pro-career-high 23 points, including a three-pointer with 90 seconds remaining in overtime that gave San Antonio the lead for good, and the Stars beat the Seattle Storm 87-80 Saturday night for their third straight win.

Plum’s floating jumper tied the contest at 78-all with 2:09 left in the extra session.

At the end of regulation, Jewell Loyd made a three from 24 feet to tie it at 72 with five seconds to go. Seattle trailed 72-68 with 15 seconds left when Sami Whitcomb made the first of two free throws. Breanna Stewart grabbed Whitcomb’s miss to set up Lloyd’s basket.

San Antonio (6-21) got 17 points from Kayla McBride, Alex Montgomery added 15 points and 10 rebounds, Dearica Hamby scored 15 points on 7-for-9 shooting and Isabelle Harrison had a game-high 13 rebounds.

The Stars’ win streak comes after a three-game losing streak.

Stewart led Seattle (10-15) with 32 points, Loyd finished with 16 and Whitcomb 11.