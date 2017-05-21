Loyd scores 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting in 81-71 victory. Sue Bird had nine points and 10 assists in her season debut.

Tayler Hill never saw it coming.

She anticipated Jewell Loyd would drive into the paint, but the Storm guard hit the breaks and used a left-to-right crossover dribble that rocked Hill off balance.

Then Loyd buried a step-back jumper that settled into the net for one of her many highlights during Sunday’s 81-71victory over the Washington Mystics.

This game, much like Seattle’s two previous outings, was dominated by Loyd in a contest that featured the WNBA’s top scorers.

Loyd began the day with a league-best 26.0 scoring average while Washington’s Elena Delle Donne was second at 25.5.

However, Loyd continued her red-hot start to the season and finished with 26 point on 10-for-14 shooting while the Storm held Delle Donne to 14.

Entering her third season, Loyd is serving early notice this might be the year the 5-foot-10 guard, who was the No. 1 overall pick in 2015, realizes her potential and leads the Storm (2-1) into championship contention.

She’s scored at least 20 points in every game, which is just the second time in her career.

The Storm trailed 49-48 with 5:34 left in the third quarter and used a 21-5 run to end the period and take control of the game.

Crystal Langhorne scored 17 points and the Storm welcomed back nine-time All-Star Sue Bird who had nine points and 10 assists in her season debut.

Hill added 13 points for Washington, which fell to 1-2.