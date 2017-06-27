Elena Delle Donne scored a game-high 25 points and Kristi Toliver added 14 to lead the Washington Mystics to a 100-70 win over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. Crystal Langhorne led Seattle with 15 points and Breanna Stewart added 11 points and 7 rebounds.

WASHINGTON — Elena Delle Donne scored 25 points, Kristi Toliver made three of Washington’s 10 three-pointers, and the Mystics beat the Seattle Storm 100-70 on Tuesday.

Delle Donne was 7 of 10 from the field and hit nine straight free throws as Washington was 26 of 29 at the line.

Washington made five three-pointers in the first quarter and closed on a 9-0 run for a 29-12 lead. Seattle started the game making just 3 of 14 shots and the Mystics extended their lead to 56-31 at halftime.

Toliver finished with 14 points for Washington (9-5). Tayler Hill added 14, Tierra Ruffin-Pratt had 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Ivory Latta was ejected in the third quarter for two technical fouls following an offensive foul.

Crystal Langhorne scored 15 points for Seattle (6-7) and Breanna Stewart added 11. Seattle made four of 21 three-pointers and had 23 turnovers.