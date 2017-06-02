Coach Jenny Boucek is curious to see where the Storm (4-1) stacks up against Minnesota (6-0), which has dominated the WNBA the past seven seasons.

Jenny Boucek made clear the WNBA title will not be decided Saturday night when the Storm hosts the Minnesota Lynx in a game featuring the two hottest teams in the league.

Win or lose, the Storm coach isn’t going to make room in the trophy case or write off the rest of the season.

However, she’s eager to put Seattle’s four-game winning streak on the line and curious to see where the Storm (4-1) stacks up against Minnesota (6-0), which has dominated the WNBA the past seven seasons.

“This is a game where we get to see where we’re at,” Boucek said. “We’re real excited about it. They’re the team to beat and has been the team to beat for a long time.

“We have great respect for that franchise. We want to emulate them in a lot of ways, so we’re eager to see where we’re at right now. We know they’re a lot more experienced than we are right now, but we want to see where we measure up.”

Minnesota, which won league championships in 2011, ’13 and ’15, advanced to the WNBA Finals last year where it lost in the final seconds of a series-clinching Game 5 thriller.

“They’ve got great individual talent,” Boucek said. “They’ve got a great coach. They’ve been together a long time. They’ve got players who have bought into their roles. They’ve got humble superstars. They’ve got collective experience with continuity.

“They’ve got a toughness about them mentally and physically that comes from their coach. You add all that up, and what you get is a really special team. When you have the character that they have in the locker room, now you have a chance to have sustainable success over a long period of time.”

Minnesota has built a dynasty with center Sylvia Fowles, forwards Maya Moore and Seimone Augustus and guards Rebekkah Brunson and Lindsay Whalen — a quintet that collectively represents 23 All-Star appearances, 13 WNBA titles and 10 U.S. Olympic gold medals.

This week Fowles, who is averaging 20.0 points and 10.7 rebounds, and Cheryl Reeve claimed the WNBA’s Western Conference player and coach of the month awards, respectively.

Minnesota, which hasn’t lost a game in May in the past seven years, is the only undefeated team in the WNBA and off to another scintillating start. In 2016, the Lynx ripped off 13 straight wins to begin the season before finishing atop the regular-season standings at 28-6.

“We typically have gotten off to quick starts because of how we approach training camp in general,” Moore told Fox Sports. “But, frankly, compared to some of our other starts in other years we’re not quite as sharp in who we want to be.

“We’ve been winning games, but I still think there’s a long way for us to go in cleaning up some areas defensively and just continuing to be even more efficient offensively.”

Minnesota, which has won eight of its past 10 road games, is averaging 81.8 points on 43.2 percent shooting while allowing opponents 71.8 points on 40.8 percent shooting.

The Lynx blew out WNBA bottom-feeders Connecticut and San Antonio in their most recent outings before struggling to collect wins over Dallas (89-87 on May 20) and Connecticut (80-78 on May 23).

“I like that we’re finding ways to win,” Reeve told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, “while not necessarily playing, quote, our best. I think we’ve had games where we’ve played very well, for sure. It’s not going to be every night you play your best. But, on the nights that maybe we’re off a little for whatever reason, we’re finding a way.”

Meanwhile, Seattle is averaging 83.4 points on 49.8 percent shooting and allowing 76.4 points on 41.8 percent shooting.

The Storm, which lost its opener 78-68 at reigning WNBA champion Los Angeles, has been sensational during four straight wins at home, including a 94-70 romp in its last outing.

The collective record of Seattle’s three opponents (the Storm played Indiana twice) is 8-9 and only one team (Washington) currently has a winning record.

Beating Minnesota would snap a four-game losing streak to the Lynx, who are 9-1 against the Storm in the past 10 meetings.

A victory also legitimizes Seattle as a bona fide title contender and keeps the Storm on pace with its 2010 counterpart that began 9-1 before claiming the franchise’s second WNBA championship.

“It’s not a guess where they are,” Storm guard Sue Bird said in reference to Minnesota. “You know they’re a championship-level team. Whether we are or not, I don’t know. We’ll see.

“But when you can go against them and see where you stack up, it’s a good thing. … But having said all that, winning or losing doesn’t make or break anything. It just shows you where we are on June 3.”

Note

• Reserve guard Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis underwent arthroscopic surgery on her right knee this week to repair torn cartilage suffered May 26 against New York. The Storm did not say when she’ll return, but recovery typically requires 2-4 weeks.