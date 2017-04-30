Seattle has three of the top 10 players in the WNBA, but it still finished last season under .500. Will another year of seasoning correct the issues it had last year?

Seven months later, Storm forward Alysha Clark hasn’t watched Seattle’s 2016 playoff loss and probably never will.

What’s the point, she asked.

“I was there and I know what happened,” Clark said. “I don’t need to be reminded of it. I didn’t forget it. I’m not going to forget the feeling that we had or forget the things we could have done better and that I could have done better.”

In many ways, the Storm has yet to recover from its 94-85 upset loss at Atlanta in the single-elimination playoff game — if for no other reason the Dream may have provided the blueprint to defeat Seattle.

The Storm was one of the hottest teams in the WNBA heading into the playoffs. Seattle went 5-1 in the final month of the season and 7-3 in the last 10 regular-season games.

In the first half, Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd dominated a short-handed Atlanta team missing its second-leading scorer, Tiffany Hayes who was serving a one-game suspension for picking up her seventh technical foul.

Seattle led 19-18 at the end of the first quarter and 45-37 at the half with Stewart scoring 15 points and Loyd 12.

The Storm, which won the regular-season series against the Dream 2-1, was 20 minutes away from its first playoff series win since 2010.

“I’m not going to say we were overconfident or anything like that, but we controlled the first half and felt pretty good about that,” Loyd said. “Then all of sudden, we kind of all looked at each other and was stunned by what was happening. We couldn’t really figure out what happened to us.”

Atlanta shut down Seattle in the second half with an unorthodox box-and-1 defense, in which the Dream assigned a player to shadow Stewart and utilized a zone defense with the remaining four players.

It was a risky tactic considering the Storm was one of the best three-point shooting teams in the WNBA at 35.5 percent.

It worked perfectly for Atlanta, which outscored Seattle 57-40 in the second half.

Stewart managed four points after halftime to finish with 19 while the Storm was just 4 of 19 from downtown. Loyd was 3 for 9, Sue Bird 2 for 6 and Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis 1 for 4 on threes.

At the other end, Seattle rotated defenders on Angel McCoughtry, but no one could slow her down and she finished with 37 points.

“The lesson from that game is you got to be ready for anything and we’ll definitely be ready the next time that happens,” Loyd said referring to Atlanta’s box-and-1 defense. “Different people have to step up. When things like that happen, that’s when Stewie and I will have to be more vocal and get everyone going.”

Loyd finished with a team-high 24 points and Bird added 12 on 5-for-14 shooting.

“That one is on me,” said Stewart, who converted 6 of 10 shots and had seven rebounds and three assists. “I have to do more.”

In those situations, coach Jenny Boucek wants Stewart to find ways to make plays for teammates.

“She’s got to stay patient and aggressive while our team makes them pay and then they have to start doing something different,” Boucek said. “There are going to be times when teams are just really committed to taking her away and then we got to make them pay with our other players and we got a lot of weapons.”

That really is the conundrum with the Storm.

Is the supporting cast good enough to lift Seattle into championship-contending status or do the stars need to shoulder more of the responsibility?

“Good question,” Bird said. “Look, we have the talent to be a playoff team and a team that goes far in the postseason. … Last year you can say was the first year with this group because Stewie just got here so we were getting used to all that.

“But for us to get to where we want to be, no question we need our young stars to continue growing. Jenny likes to say we need our role players to be stars in their roles. … But yeah, on paper we stack up against anybody.”

Seattle was the only team in the league that had three all-WNBA players — Bird was a first-team choice while Stewart and Loyd were second-team choices.

Yet with three of the top 10 players in the league, the Storm finished seventh at 16-18.

With all five starters and its top nine scorers returning, Clark believes the Storm can rekindle the momentum from last year’s surge at the end of the season.

“We’ve seen it all,” she said. “I’m hoping this year, we’ll be a little bit more prepared and I think we will be because now we know each other a little bit better.”

And even though Clark may not watch the playoff loss to Atlanta, the game is never far from her thoughts. The rematch is June 13 at KeyArena.

“That’s something that as a player and professional you keep in the back of your mind to fuel you on days where you may be feeling a little bit tired or frustrated,” she said. “As the season goes, we’re going to be thinking about that because we know how bad it felt and how bad it hurt and how hard we worked after the Olympic break to put ourselves in playoff position.

“That’s going to definitely be in the back of my mind as a reminder every day that I’m here.”