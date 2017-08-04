Skylar Diggins-Smith had 23 points and seven assists, and the Dallas Wings tied a WNBA record with 16 three-pointers in a 93-80 victory over the Seattle Storm on Friday night.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Skylar Diggins-Smith had 23 points and seven assists, and the Dallas Wings tied a WNBA record with 16 three-pointers in a 93-80 victory over the Seattle Storm on Friday night.

Diggins-Smith was 5 of 7 from distance, and Allisha Gray and Theresa Plaisance each hit three threes. The Wings set a franchise record for three-pointers, going 16 of 26 (61.5 percent).

Karima Christmas-Kelly added 14 points for Dallas (12-14). Glory Johnson had 11 points and a season-high 16 rebounds for her ninth double-double of the season. The Wings outrebounded the Storm 46-25.

Dallas scored 55 points in the first half for a 13-point lead and led by as many as 22 points in the game.

Jewell Loyd scored 23 points and Breanna Stewart added 21 for Seattle (10-14). Sue Bird was just 1 of 7 from the field, but had seven assists.