Crystal Langhorne was 9 for 9 from the field while scoring a season-high 20 points, leading the Storm to a 90-84 win Saturday at Key­Arena.

After losing a close game Wednesday, the Seattle Storm redeemed itself by pulling out a close win against the Atlanta Dream.

Seattle led by two points with 2:13 remaining, and then a layup from Langhorne gave the Storm a four-point cushion. Soon after, Atlanta’s Layshia Clarendon missed a critical three-pointer, and Seattle wrapped it up at the free-throw line.

The only player who scored more points than Langhorne was Breanna Stewart with 24 points, and she has scored at least 20 points in each of the Storm’s last six games.

On June 13, the last time the Storm played Atlanta, Seattle lost 91-86 in overtime, and Saturday’s matchup proved to be another game that wasn’t decided until late.

The Storm hit six three-pointers in the first half, but Seattle saw its double-digit lead dwindle to two-point cushion at halftime.

Early in the first quarter, Seattle grabbed the lead and never gave it up throughout the first half. Sue Bird led the team with 10 points in the first half,and Stewart and Langhorne each had nine points.

Then, in the first minute of the third quarter, the Dream grabbed the lead and the game remained close the rest of the way.

In the Storm’s last game, Seattle lost to the Connecticut Sun 83-79. Trailing by two points with 15.7 seconds left, the Storm had a chance to tie or take the lead, but Stewart was called for an offensive foul, leading to a 83-79 loss.

The Storm’s Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis, who returned Wednesday after being out since May with a knee injury, had five points in 13 minutes after scoring two points in seven minutes against the Sun.

The Storm has only one home game remaining before the WNBA All-Star Game, which will also take place in Seattle.

Seattle has a chance to head into the All-Star break at .500 if it can beat Chicago on Tuesday. However, since May, Seattle has been unable to collect back-to-back victories.