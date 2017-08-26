With three games left in the regular season, Storm point guard Sue Bird is six assists shy of breaking Ticha Penicheiro’s all-time WNBA record.

The first one was to Adia Barnes for a three-pointer in May 2002. The most recent one was to Alysha Clark for a layup last Wednesday.

The 2,592 in between? They’ve ranged from no-looks to post entries to buzzer-beating swing passes — and there should be plenty more to come.

With three games left in the regular season, Storm point guard Sue Bird is six assists shy of breaking Ticha Penicheiro’s all-time WNBA record. And it’s likely that dime No. 2,600 will come Sunday at KeyArena when Seattle battles Phoenix.

Sunday Phoenix @ Storm, 4 p.m., JOEtv

The record would be a testament to Bird’s longevity, health and commitment to her craft. More than anything, though, it would be a testament to the dozen or so eyeballs that circle her cranium.

“She sees you before you even know you’re open,” said Storm forward Breanna Stewart. “It doesn’t matter the size or length of the person in front of her — she’ll find you.”

If Penicheiro was Magic Johnson — a flashy but effective point guard good for at least one “oooooohhhh!” per game, Bird is closer to John Stockton. Yeah, she has some pizzazz — as evidenced by her one-handed, between-the-legs dish to Lauren Jackson in the 2003 All-Star Game — but she generally prefers substance to style.

Anyone who plays pickup ball knows the guy whose full-court, behind-the-back heave airmails you at least once per game. But Bird is the floor general who’s more than happy to hit you with a traditional chest pass if it’s the best means to a bucket.

“My game is doing the right thing at the right time,” said the 36-year-old Bird, now in her 17th WNBA season. “I’m just trying to get my teammates involved.”

Of course, if Sue is Stockton, it doesn’t hurt that she had her own Karl Malone for 12 seasons. Nobody helped Bird rack up those assists quite like the aforementioned Jackson, the three-time WNBA Most Valuable Player. But of all the dimes Bird dished to LJ, one stands out.

It happened on Sept. 30, 2012, in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals. Leading 70-67 with 11 seconds remaining, Minnesota missed a free throw that gave Seattle one last chance to tie. Eight seconds later, Bird had the ball at the top of the key, changed direction and kicked it to Jackson for an open three-pointer. Jackson knocked it down to send the game into overtime, but Sue threw up her hands in celebration before the ball was released.

“As soon as I saw she had a clean look, I knew it was going in,” Bird said.

Over her WNBA career, Bird has averaged 5.5 assists per game compared to Penicheiro’s 5.7. But Bird has also averaged 12.2 points compared to Penicheiro’s 6.1. Not that there is really any competition between the two, who were actually teammates in Russia.

Penicheiro bumped into Bird last month during WNBA All-Star weekend and lightheartedly brought up the record. Neither had really been paying attention to the mark before this season, but Ticha is perfectly content with being supplanted by her friend.

“I’ve always been a Sue Bird fan,” said Penicheiro, the former Sacramento Monarchs star. “If someone is going to take your crown, let it be someone you admire.”

Remarkably, the 6.6 assists per game Sue is posting this year is the highest average of her career. But even though that stat suggests she’ll break the record Sunday, she isn’t making that a priority.

The Storm (14-17) still hasn’t clinched a playoff spot and is in dire need of a win. The Storm also will be taking on a team nearly as desperate, as the Mercury sits at 15-16.

“This record really isn’t the forefront of my mind,” Bird said. “It will happen when it happens. When you look at players who set the record for most points in a game or most rebounds in a game, they weren’t going into the game trying to do that. It just happened. We’re really just focusing on finishing the season strong.”

That’s the definition of downplaying, but don’t worry, her teammates will be ready to celebrate when she sets the mark.

Asked how excited she was about Bird’s pursuit Friday, Stewart didn’t hold back.

“I’m excited. I want to be the one she passes to when she breaks it,” Stewart said.

Is there a particular kind of shot you want to make?

Stewart smiled.

“I’ll make whatever shot she wants me to make.”