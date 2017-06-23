Seattle got pummeled inside by Britteny Griner and torched on the perimeter by Diana Taurasi during an 85-82 defeat that wasn’t decided until the final seconds.

Britteny Griner has dunked in games before — several times, in fact.

Still, whenever the Phoenix Suns center slams one home, it’s a sight to behold.

And such was the case Friday night when Griner raced down the middle of the lane and flushed a highlight over a Storm defender that drew a few cheers from the KeyArena crowd.

It was that type of night for Seattle, which got pummeled inside by Griner and torched on the perimeter by Diana Taurasi during an 85-82 defeat that wasn’t decided until the final seconds.

The Storm had a chance to send the game into overtime, but Sami Whitcomb’s three-pointer fell short as time expired.

Griner, who leads the WNBA in points (22.9 per game), and Taurasi, who is the league’s all-time points leader, each finished with 25 points.

It was a costly loss for the Storm (6-6), which received 21 points and eight rebounds from Breanna Stewart. Jewell Loyd finished with 18 points, Crystal Langhorne 16 while Sue Bird had 14 points and eight assists.

The Storm, which is 1-3 in road games, begins a three-games-in-five-days road trip Tuesday that includes stops at Washington, Connecticut and Dallas.

Notes

• Whitcomb injured her left finger in the previous game and had it taped for Friday’s game.

• Cleveland Cavaliers star Kyrie Irving sat courtside and Seattle Mayor Ed Murray was in the stands.