Despite being a runner-up in the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year voting, the league coaches selected Breanna Stewart to the All-Defensive second team.

Share story

By
Seattle Times staff reporter

The accolades continue to pile up for Storm forward Breanna Stewart who was a runner-up in the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year voting, the league announced Friday.

The Seattle rookie finished second behind Minnesota Lynx’ center Sylvia Fowles, a three-time winner. She claimed the award in 2013 and ’11.

Fowles received 19 votes from a national panel of 39 sportswriters and broadcasters. Stewart collected eight votes.

Meanwhile, the WNBA coaches left Stewart off the All-Defensive first team and chose a lineup that included: Los Angeles guard Alana Beard, Indiana guard Briann January, Atlanta forward Angel McCoughtry, Los Angeles forward Nneka Ogwumike and Fowles.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Stewart joins New York guard Tanisha Wright, Connecticut guard Jasmine Thomas, Indiana forward Tamika Catchings and Phoenix center Brittney Griner on the All-Defensive second team.

Stewart, the near-unanimous WNBA Rookie of the Year winner who headlined the All-Rookie team, set a league record with 277 defensive rebounds. She averaged 9.3 rebounds (second in WNBA) and 1.9 blocks (third).

 

Percy Allen: 206-464-2278 or pallen@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @percyallen. Seattle Times staff reporter Percy Allen provides a running commentary on the Huskies.