Despite being a runner-up in the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year voting, the league coaches selected Breanna Stewart to the All-Defensive second team.

The accolades continue to pile up for Storm forward Breanna Stewart who was a runner-up in the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year voting, the league announced Friday.

The Seattle rookie finished second behind Minnesota Lynx’ center Sylvia Fowles, a three-time winner. She claimed the award in 2013 and ’11.

Fowles received 19 votes from a national panel of 39 sportswriters and broadcasters. Stewart collected eight votes.

Meanwhile, the WNBA coaches left Stewart off the All-Defensive first team and chose a lineup that included: Los Angeles guard Alana Beard, Indiana guard Briann January, Atlanta forward Angel McCoughtry, Los Angeles forward Nneka Ogwumike and Fowles.

Stewart joins New York guard Tanisha Wright, Connecticut guard Jasmine Thomas, Indiana forward Tamika Catchings and Phoenix center Brittney Griner on the All-Defensive second team.

Stewart, the near-unanimous WNBA Rookie of the Year winner who headlined the All-Rookie team, set a league record with 277 defensive rebounds. She averaged 9.3 rebounds (second in WNBA) and 1.9 blocks (third).