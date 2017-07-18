Breanna Stewart joins Storm teammate Sue Bird in WNBA All-Star Game in Seattle

Storm forward Breanna Stewart was one of 12 reserves chosen to play in the WNBA All-Star Game and will make her first appearance in Saturday’s midseason classic.

The second-year standout joins teammate Sue Bird, who was voted as a starter, and is one of six Western Conference reserves chosen by league coaches. The others include: Dallas guard Skylar Diggins-Smith, Minnesota guard Seimone Augustus, Los Angeles’ guard Chelsea Gray, Los Angeles forward Nneka Ogwumike, and Phoenix center Brittney Griner.

Stewart ranks fourth in the WNBA in rebounding (8.9 rpg), fifth in scoring (19.4 ppg) and sixth in blocks (1.5 bpg).

In addition to Bird, Phoenix guard Diana Taurasi, Los Angeles forward Candace Parker, Minnesota guard Maya forward and Minnesota center Sylvia Fowles will start for the West.