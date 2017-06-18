Breanna Stewart scored 22 points, grabbed season-high 15 rebounds and blocked a career-high-tying five shots in Seattle’s 75-57 victory over the Stars, spoiling former UW star Kelsey Plum’s homecoming.

Kelsey Plum drove to her left and found a sliver of sunlight against a surprisingly suffocating Storm defense before launching a midrange runner near the baseline.

However, Breanna Stewart, a 6-foot-4 forward with a 7-1 wingspan, closed in fast and snuffed out Plum’s attempt. She caught the deflection while the San Antonio rookie went sprawling to the floor.

The block sparked a fast break that ended with Sue Bird canning a jumper as the Storm ran away with a 75-57 victory that snapped its three-game losing streak and kept the Stars winless.

The fourth-quarter exchange between Plum and Stewart capsulized Sunday’s game between the most recent No. 1 overall WNBA draft picks.

Stewart, the top choice in 2016, made the game’s biggest plays on both ends of the floor. When the Stars narrowed their deficit to 37-31 early in the third quarter, Stewart drained consecutive three-pointers and a long jumper during a personal 8-2 run that negated the threat.

Stewart finished with 22 points on 8-for-13 shooting, a season-high 15 rebounds and a career-best five blocks.

Meanwhile, it was a rough homecoming for Plum, the former Washington Huskies star who was the first player chosen in this year’s WNBA draft.

Plum connected on just 2 of 11 shots for eight points. It was the most points she’s scored during her short professional career and she played 21 minutes — the most in the past two games.

But as the KeyArena crowd of 9,686 — the largest of the season — shouted “Kelsey, Kelsey” in the final minutes, Plum sat on the bench.

Crystal Langhorne finished with 10 points for the Storm, which improved to 6-5.

Kayla McBride had 11 for San Antonio (0-11).