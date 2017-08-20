A 103-66 road victory gave the Storm a 4-0 record since Gary Kloppenburg was named interim coach Aug. 10 after the team fired Jenny Boucek.

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Breanna Stewart contributed 19 points, nine rebounds and six assists to help the Storm rout the Chicago Sky 103-66 in a WNBA game Sunday.

The Storm (14-16) is 4-0 since Gary Kloppenburg was named interim coach Aug. 10 after the team fired Jenny Boucek.

Seattle is tied with Dallas for the eighth and final playoff spot, 2½ games in front of the Sky (11-18).

Jewell Loyd and Alysha Clark scored 17 points each for the Storm, which never trailed, jumped to a 19-4 lead and was in front 29-15 after the first quarter.

Crystal Langhorne and Sami Whitcomb had 10 points apiece for Seattle, which had a franchise-record 34 assists.

The Storm connected on 52.6 percent of its shots from the field (41 of 78), including 44.4 percent (12 of 27) from three-point range.

Clark made 6 of 8 shots from the field, including all three of her three-point attempts. Stewart was 8 for 12. Every Seattle player made at least one basket.

Storm point guard Sue Bird had a game-high eight assists and didn’t make a turnover.

Bird has 2,588 assists in her career; the retired Ticha Penicheiro has the league record of 2,599 assists.

Stewart led the Storm to a 42-28 rebounding advantage.

Stefanie Dolson led Chicago with 10 points on 5-for-7 shooting. Courtney Vandersloot, a former standout at Gonzaga and Kentwood High School in Covington, had a team-high six assists for the Sky.

Chicago shot 40.3 percent from the field, including 18.8 percent (3 of 16) on three-point attempts.