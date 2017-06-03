If Seattle Mayor Ed Murray hadn’t signed the lease extension Saturday afternoon, it would have been hard to tell KeyArena will be the Storm’s home through 2028. Because a couple of hours later, the Minnesota Lynx ran the Storm out of the building.

If Seattle Mayor Ed Murray hadn’t signed the lease extension Saturday afternoon, it would have been hard to tell that KeyArena will be the Storm’s home through 2028. Because a couple of hours later, the Minnesota Lynx ran the Storm out of the building.

This wasn’t a contest so much as it was a conquest. It wasn’t a showdown — it was a showcase.

Before the game, the Storm (4-2) seemed as if it had come a long way since last year, when it sneaked into the playoffs despite a 16-18 record. But after a 100-77 loss to the Lynx, who led by 25 at halftime, Seattle proved it still has a long way to go.

“It was kind of like getting punched in the face and getting the wind knocked out of us,” said Storm coach Jenny Boucek. “I don’t think we all came out the way that we can, and we all gotta look in the mirror on that.”

Granted, this was never supposed to be a championship season for the Storm. Boucek conceded as much on media day when asked about expectations.

Still, the team looked good through the first part of the year — particularly six days earlier versus the Fever, which Seattle beat by 24.

But Saturday, Minnesota demonstrated the chasm that exists between the Storm and the league’s elite. The Lynx (7-0), who won the WNBA title in 2015 and lost in last year’s Finals, dominated from their opening offensive possession.

They got point-blank looks, owned the boards, and had three starters who took at least 10 shots and shot at least 80 percent from the field. The WNBA slogan is “watch me work,” but after Saturday, the Storm’s might be “work in progress.”

“I don’t know that we ever had a chance, to be honest.” said Storm point guard Sue Bird. “Obviously coming in, they were undefeated, we had only one loss and everyone was hyping it up. But in reality, this outcome — although it sucks and it doesn’t feel great right now — was the best thing that could have happened to us.”

As far as wake-up calls go, this was an ice-bucket-over-the-head for the Storm. The Lynx led 64-39 at halftime despite Olympic forward Maya Moore playing fewer than four minutes because of foul trouble.

Didn’t matter when center Sylvia Fowles scored all 26 of her points in those first two quarters, finishing the game shooting 10 of 12 from the field. Didn’t matter when forward Rebekkah Brunson scored 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting, or when Lindsay Whalen scored 19 by going 8 for 10.

And it especially didn’t matter considering Seattle didn’t record its first rebound until the 2:47 mark in the first quarter, and ended up with fewer total boards in the first half than Minnesota had offensive boards.

As Boucek said bluntly: “I thought we were soft.”

Sure, there were a couple of bright spots for the Storm. Forward Alysha Clark hit six of her seven shots to finish with 16 points, while center Crystal Langhorne added 16 points of her own.

But Breanna Stewart, last year’s Rookie of the Year, struggled offensively again, posting 14 points on 5-of-16 shooting.

Through five games, “Stewie” is shooting just 33.8 percent from the field — down from 45.7 percent last season.

The dip might be due to a knee injury that kept her out of the first game of the season, but it’s glaring nonetheless.

Will she improve? It’s hard to think she won’t.

But will the Storm? That’s a little iffier.

Seattle has played only one road game thus far, and lost it by 10 to the defending-champion Los Angeles Sparks. Now, the team is set for a three-game trip, starting with a Tuesday matchup against Kelsey Plum and the San Antonio Stars.

Boucek admits the Storm’s early success might have been “fool’s gold,” given all of the home games it has gotten to play so far.

“Now we’re going to start getting tested to see how good we really are,” she said.

So how good is the Storm?

Obviously, we don’t know yet. The coaches and the players just hope they’re making progress.

And Saturday, the Lynx gave them an idea of how much progress they have to make.