The Seattle Storm dropped its final WNBA exhibition game Sunday to the Phoenix Mercury 72-55 at Talking Stick Arena Resort.

The Storm open the regular season Saturday in Los Angeles with a 2 p.m. tipoff broadcast on ESPN.

Seattle’s first home game is Sunday against Indiana at 4 p.m.

The Storm had a rough start as it missed its first four shots and had five turnovers and fell behind 13-4.

The Mercury was red hot in the first half, hitting 57.1 percent to take a 46-29 lead into the locker room.

Stephanie Talbot had 14 of her 16 points in the first half. She was a perfect 6 for 6 from the floor.

Things didn’t get much better for the Storm in the second half as it hit 6 for 19 in the third quarter.

Jewell Lloyd scored 13 points to lead the Storm, which split its two exhibition games. She was 4 of 12 from the floor. She also had five rebounds.

Sami Whitcomb added 12 points for Seattle, hitting 3 of 7 three-pointers.

The Storm didn’t have Sue Bird, who is still dealing with a left knee issue. Breanna Stewart also sat out her second exhibition game.

Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis returned from playing overseas, but she did not suit up for the Storm.

Phoenix stars Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi didn’t play.

Cayla George tied for team high for Phoenix (1-1) with 16 points off the bench and six rebounds.

The Storm shot only 34.5 percent from the field and 23.5 percent from three-point range. Phoenix hit 46 percent from the field.